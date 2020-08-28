Latest news on Global Novel vaccine delivery devices Market Research Report by 2030

Given the anticipated increase in demand for vaccines, stakeholders are actively focusing on the development and validation of novel delivery devices, in order to deal with legacy challenges mostly related to large scale immunization campaigns

Of late, there has been an evident shift in interest to non-invasive immunization methods, which include oral, intranasal and transdermal modes of administration. Currently, many biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research institutes are engaged in the development of novel vaccine delivery systems, taking into consideration the specific requirements of large-scale immunization initiatives. As a result, significant efforts have been put into the development of drug delivery technologies / devices, such as microneedle patches, electroporation-based needle free injection systems, jet injectors, inhalation-based delivery systems, biodegradable implants and certain novel types of oral delivery systems.

Key Market Insights

Over 130 novel vaccine delivery devices are presently available / under development

Close to 80% of the devices are currently in preclinical / clinical stage and the rest are marketed. It is worth highlighting that majority of the novel vaccine delivery devices are autoinjectors (42%) and microneedle patches (27%).

Close to 75 companies presently claim to develop of novel vaccine delivery devices, globally

Around 55% of the players engaged in this domain are small-sized companies. It is worth highlighting that 20 companies were founded in the last few years (2010-2017). Further, majority (55%) of the device developers are located in North America, primarily in the US.

Partnership activity within this domain has grown at a CAGR of 28%, between 2014 and 2018

Maximum number of partnerships were observed in 2018 indicating an increase in the activity in this domain. Majority of these agreements were reported to be R&D and product development agreements, representing over 50% of the total number of instances.

More than 500 marketed and clinical-stage vaccines have been identified as likely candidates to be developed in combination with novel vaccine delivery devices

The report provides insights on over 500+ marketed and clinical-stage vaccines, assessing the likelihood of whether they may be developed in combination with novel vaccine delivery devices. The analysis takes into consideration route of administration, target disease indication, type of active ingredient, dosage form and target patient population.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 70% of the overall market share by 2030 The current market is driven by the sales of novel vaccine delivery devices designed for intramuscular administration (over 75%), followed by those that facilitate subcutaneous administration (16%). Further, jet injectors currently capture 85% of the overall market share (2019). However, by 2030, electroporation-based needle free injection systems are anticipated to capture the dominant share (53%) in the market.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading novel vaccine delivery device developers?

What are the prevalent trends within competitive landscape of novel vaccine delivery devices?

What are the types of vaccine candidates that are suited for delivery via novel vaccine delivery devices?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

The USD 1.5 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the novel vaccine delivery devices market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of device

Electroporation-based needle free injection system

Oral delivery systems

Nasal delivery systems

Jet injectors

Microneedle patches

Microinjectors

Route of administration

Oral

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Intradermal

Subcutaneous

Type of vaccine

Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine

BCG Vaccine

DTP-HepB-Hib Vaccine

Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

Influenza Vaccine

Measles Vaccine

Tetanus-Diphtheria Vaccine

Others

Key geographical regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Michael Schrader (Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Vaxess Technologies)

Mikael Ekstrom (Vice President Development, Iconovo) and Roger Lasing (Vice President Development, Iconovo)

Henry King (Market Intelligence and Business Development Manager, Innoture Medical Technology)

The research covers profiles of key players developing novel vaccine delivery devices, featuring an overview of the company, its service portfolio, details on device functions and capabilities, and an informed future outlook.

3M

Becton Dickinson

Consort Medical

D’Antonio Consultants International

Enesi Pharma

Ichor Medical

Iconovo

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

PharmaJet

Union Medico

