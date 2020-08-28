Legal Marijuana Market Regional, Analysis with Production, Consumption, Revenue, Applications and Growth Rate 2027

The global Legal Marijuana Market size is expected to be more than USD 90.5 billion by 2027 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Legalized Cannabis Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Type (Medical, Adult Use); By Product Type (Buds, Oils, Tinctures), By Application (Medical (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, Others), Industrial Hemp, Recreational), By Compound (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant, Balanced THC & CBD), By Mode Of Delivery (Capsules, Concentrates, Edibles and Others); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2020 – 2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Increasing penetration of Legal Marijuana in applications other than recreational such as pharmaceuticals, and increasing medical prospects are some of the factors propelling the market growth. Legal Marijuana is being used for treating a wide variety of diseases including cancer, arthritis, neurological conditions, Parkinson’s diseases, among others and this factor is expected to propel market growth.

Pain management therapies segment is witnessing rapid growth across the globe. This therapy is increasingly being used to treat elders suffering from chronic pain. Legal Marijuana are finding wide applications in pain management therapies due to their overall efficacy, easy availability and relatively low prices as compared to other counterparts and this trend is expected to benefit the overall Legalized Cannabis market growth over the forecast period.

Several studies have pointed out that the usage of Legal Marijuana to treat mental disorders yield desired and positive results. Changes in lifestyle and fast paced lifestyles, advent of nuclear families, social media, among others are some of the factors that have resulted in rising number of mental disorders such as depression, anxiety disorders, Alzheimer’s diseases, etc. This trend is expected to benefit the demand for Legal Marijuana for mental disorder treatment and thus boosting the market growth.

North America emerged as the largest market for Legal Marijuana in the year 2019, and the segment is expected to continue to lead the market in terms of penetration and is also expected to witness a robust growth rate during the forecast period. A major contributor to this scenario is the strong demand from the U.S. There is widespread usage of Legal Marijuana in the country and this has resulted in the U.S. being one of the foremost consumers of Legal Marijuana across the globe.

Many states in the U.S. have issued clear directives as well as regulations pertaining to the usage of Legal Marijuana. This has resulted in widespread generalization pertaining to its usage. Other states which have not yet drafted such regulations, are under constant pressure from advocate groups, associations, among others for doing the same. All in all, the advent of Legal Marijuana is set to have a long-term impact on the food & beverage industry in the country.

Some of the major market participants include Cannabis Sativa, Inc., United Cannabis Corporation., Tikun Olam, Ltd., Tilray., Lexaria Corp., GW Pharmaceuticals, plc., Canopy Growth Corporation., Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, Inc, and Maricann Group, Inc. among others. Broadening of product portfolio, strong analysis of consumer buying behavior, and efforts taken to increase awareness regarding Legal Marijuana usage are some of the key industry scenarios. Companies often have to navigate through different regulations in different parts of the world and have ensure strict compliance to it prior launching their products. In countries such as the U.S., different regulations exist for different states.

Polaris Market research has segmented the Legal Marijuana Market report on the basis of Type, Product, Compound, Mode of Delivery, and Region

Legal Marijuana Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Medical

Adult use

Legal Marijuana Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Buds

Oils & Concentrates

Tinctures

Legal Marijuana Compound Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant

Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant

Balanced THC & CBD

Legal Marijuana Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

Capsules

Concentrates

Edibles

Others

Legal Marijuana Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2027)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy Netherlands Croatia Poland Czech Republic Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa Israel Rest of MEA

Central & South America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Uruguay Rest of CSA



