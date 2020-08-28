Lipoic Acid Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Global “Lipoic Acid Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Lipoic Acid. A Report, titled “Global Lipoic Acid Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Lipoic Acid manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Lipoic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Lipoic acid is a vitamin-like compound found in a slightly yellow crystalline powder form. This product can used to treat diabetes mellitus and lose weight. Active ingredient in lipoic acid is mainly R- Lipoic Acid. Nowadays, R- Lipoic Acid had already been extracted from lipoic acid and its price is higher than lipoic acid. Common commercially available lipoic acid are alpha lipoic acid. So, lipoic acid cannot be substituted by R- Lipoic Acid in short time.

Lipoic acid manufacturers are mainly concentrated in China, such as Tonghe, Shyndec, Fushilai Pharmaceutical, Maidesen, Taike Biological, DKY Technology and Haoxiang Bio. Tonghe has a long history and is a global leader in this industry. In 2015, it took a sales share of 70.09%, with the sales of 735 MT.Lipoic acid's consumption regions are China, Europe, North America and Japan. China is a large production and consumption area. In 2016, China consumption was 293 MT, with a production share of 27.96%. Europe is another major production region. In 2016 Europe lipoic acid production was 284 MT.In the future, we predict that global lipoic acid production will continue to increase. By 2023, global production will be 1433 MT. Price will decrease to 90.9 USD/Kg.The worldwide market for Lipoic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2023, from 110 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

Medical Grade

Food Grade Major Applications are as follows:

Health Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry