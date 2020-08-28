Location Based Services Market Size, Global Trend and Industry Analysis By Applications and Leading Companies, Forecast By 2027

The global location based services market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Location-Based Services (LBS) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor), By Application (Emergency Services, Tracking Services, Navigation Services, Others), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other location based services market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the leading players in the global market include:

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Facebook, IBM Corp

HERE

Rapid deployment of smart cities will increase the adoption of location-based services, driving the global location-based services market. The primary focus of these services is to offer visualization, location-based assessment, monitoring in real-time, and tracking. Moreover, location-based devices allow tracking of individuals in places such as operating rooms, fabrication facilities, and emergency wards. Mobile operators provide location information for different services which include analytics, fraud management, and safe authentication. In addition to this, mobile operators are using location information in bulk to improve their network performance. Spurred by these trends, the location-based services market growth is expected to increase in the forecast years. Entertainment channels and social networking sites are the biggest customers of location-based services.

Some of the recent developments by companies are mentioned below:

February 2019: HERE Technologies signed an agreement with Volvo Car Group to offer onboard cloud services to help Volvo enhance the driver experience and vehicle performance.

June 2019: Google announced the launch of auto delete control for location history on Android and iOS, allowing users to delete the location data after some time.

Regional Analysis for Location Based Services Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Location Based Services Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Location Based Services Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Location Based Services Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

