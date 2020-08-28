Global LTE and 5G broadcast market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.This report aims to examine the developments of LTE and 5G Broadcast market including its market improvements, developments, positions and others.This report studies the LTE and 5G Broadcast market status and forecast, categorizes the LTE and 5G Broadcast market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report on LTE and 5G Broadcast market focuses in the LTE and 5G Broadcast market by explaining what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements, and informs about all the recent product launches, researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations done by the dominating players in the LTE and 5G Broadcast market, while also explaining about all the market drivers and restrains which are collected using SWOT analyses.

this research also provides a deep insight into the activities of key players such as Verizon, T-Mobile USA, INC, Keysight Technologies, Altair Semiconductor, Airspan, Athonet srl, Fortinet, Inc., Mpirical Limited, Juniper Networks, Inc. among others.

Prominent Market Players: LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAMSUNG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco, ZTE Corporation., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, NEC Corporation, EXPWAY, AT&T Intellectual Property, Intel Corporation,

“Product definition”

5G is the cellular network technology of the fifth generation. LTE and 5G broadcast techniques assign a part of wireless network assets to host specific content, enabling a provider to send a single information flow to all mobile users in a given region, rather than sending a single stream to each user. These networks are widely used in connected cars, video on demand, e- newspaper, content delivery network, radio, data feeds and others. 5 G Broadcast gives TV broadcasters and content providers the chance to extend their reach to clients as the technology enables them to directly address mobile devices.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Enensys Technologies announced the acquisition of Expway. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their LTE Broadcast technology offerings and enhance their 5G Broadcast solutions. This will also help them to become the market leader in mobile video streaming solutions. The technologies acquired by the company will also help them to provide various broadcast solutions

In May 2019, China Mobile announced that they have partnered with ZTE so they can provide China’s first 5G broadcast of a live sporting event. Shanxi Branch is planning to use the ZTE’s 5G Live TV solutions so they can broadcast the 2nd National Youth Games of China from Taiyuan in Shanxi. They are using technologies such as low latency coding and MEC so they can decrease the live end-to-end latency to less than a second when shown over IPTV

Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market: Segment Analysis

Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market By Technology (LTE Broadcast,.5G Broadcast), End- User (Video on Demand, Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Emergency Alerts, Stadiums, E-Newspapers and E-Magazines, Fixed LTE Quadruple Play, Last Mile Content Delivery Network, Radio, Data Feeds & Notifications, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report

