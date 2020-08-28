MAINFRAME MARKET KEY VENDORS MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2026 LED BY BMC SOFTWARE INC, DELL INC, FUJITSU, HITACHI VANTARA CORPORATION

The global Mainframe market document also contains the drivers and restraints for the market that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, and also shows all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands with their systemic company profiles, that are driving the market.

Market Characterization-:

The overall Mainframe market is characterized on the basis of different analysis-:

Global mainframe market is projecting a rise in estimated to register a steady CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in internet of things (IoT),

Market Dynamics Analysis-:

Market Drivers:

Rise in Internet of Things (IoT) act as a major driver for this market

Increasing large data set which can be stored in mainframes also drives the market growth

Rise in demand of high performance computing system enhances this market growth

Adopting mainframes as a service to run business applications for enterprises also improves the market growth

Market Restraints:

High Cost involved in the installation of mainframes acts as a restrain for the market

Lack of skilled professionals for operating mainframes can also hamper the market growth

Key Mainframe market players Analysis-:

Details of few key market players are given here- BMC Software Inc, Dell Inc, FUJITSU, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, IBM, Atos SE, Broadcom (CA Technologies), Cognizant, DXC Technology Company, HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, LzLabs GmbH, Redcentric plc, Unisys, ViON, Wipro Limited, Compuware Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NEC Corporation and Others.

Segmentation Analysis-:

Product Segmentation-

Product Segmentation-

Global Mainframe Market By Type (Z systems, GS Series and Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Public Sector, Retail, Travel & Transportation, Manufacturing, and Others), Application (Financial Services, Public Affairs, Commercial Operation and Others)

Geographical Analysis-:

Regional Segments Analysis:

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Set of Chapter covered in this report-:

Part 01: Mainframe Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Mainframe Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Mainframe Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Mainframe Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Mainframe Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Mainframe Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Mainframe Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mainframe by Countries

…….so on

