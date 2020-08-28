Material Handling Equipment Market Analysis & Technological Innovations by Leading Key Players Forecast to 2027

The global material handling equipment market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Cranes & Lifting Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Racking & Storage Equipment), By Operations (Assembly, Distribution, Others), By Industry (Consumer Goods & Electronics, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other material handling equipment market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Players Mentioned:

Liebherr Group

Manitowoc

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

Beumer Group

KION GROUP AG

Toyota Industries Corporation.

Eisenmann SE

Crown Equipment Corporation

Daifuku Co., Ltd

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

“Briggs Acquires MacKinnon to Expand the Former’s Material Handling Business”

Earlier, in July 2017, Briggs Construction Equipment, Inc., a leading supplier of material handling equipment, based in Dallas, announced that it acquired MacKinnon Equipment & Services, a seller of handling and construction machinery. The acquisition aids Briggs in expanding its material handling equipment business in Georgia and Florida. MacKinnon is currently functioning as a database administrator of Briggs without any changes in the business and leadership approaches. The entire transaction was completed on July 30. However, the details of the transaction are still confidential.

Analysis by Market Segmentation:

By Equipment Type By Operations By End-use Application: By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis for Material Handling Equipment Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Material Handling Equipment Market:

