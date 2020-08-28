Micro Mobile Data Center Market 2020 | Industry Size, Share, Growing Demands, Upcoming Trends Opportunities Research Analysis, Global Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

The Micro Mobile Data Center Market is growing rapidly over 30% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 7 billion by the end of forecast period.

The micro mobile data center enhances enterprises by offering them excellent features that includes uninterrupted UPS, storage systems, board cooling is fuelling the micro mobile data center market. The MDCs data center are resistant to rough weather that is key feature driving micro mobile data center market

The emerging trend in data center industry is modular micro data centers that are energy efficient, cost effective with fast deployment time frame. One of the leading players Zellabox in micro mobile data center market provides range of modular micro data center solutions that are energy efficient, flexible, robust, aesthetic and scalable. Huawei positioned as a challenger player for data center networking solutions owing to is rapid growth in market share and offers innovative solution in hardware and software.

North America is one of the leading players in the micro mobile data center (MDC) market owing to presence of major players in the region. As the MDCs centers are highly efficient and are about to replace server rooms of SMEs in the region is one of the biggest reasons boosting the MDCs market.

By application micro mobile data center consists of mobile computing. Mobile computing is location flexible and allow the users to work in the environment that supports mobile network. It saves time of travelling from one location to another location. It also supports cloud computing that offers safe and secure saving of documents on the online server.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the micro mobile data center market are – Schneider Electric SE (France), Canovate Group (Turkey), Elliptical Mobile Solutions (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Panduit Corp (U.S.), Rittal (Germany), Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation (U.S.), Zellabox (Australia), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Graphics, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Micro Mobile Data Center Market Segmentation

The micro mobile data center market has been segmented on the basis of region that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America accounts for highest share in micro mobile data center market owing to well established network infrastructure. Followed by Europe, the market is in maturity phase and North America region is expected to grow at a faster pace as compared to Europe due to Eurozone debt crisis.

Regional Analysis Analysis:

Regional analysis for micro mobile data center market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Europe is one of the prominent player in micro mobile data center market owing to well established network infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in micro mobile data center market owing to high adoption of MDCs by small and medium enterprises in the region. The region is continuously investing into research and development of micro mobile data center market. Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region.

