Next-Generation Sequencing Market 2020-2026| Impressive Growth, Top Key Players

The global “next-generation sequencing market” is forecast to exhibit a remarkable CAGR as the next-generation sequencing platform allows effective sequencing of millions of DNA molecules. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and market dynamics. The demand for cost-effective, accurate, and fast DNA sequencing technologies is increasing and this is further giving rise to the dominance of next-generation sequencing platforms.
Leading Players operating in the Next-generation Sequencing Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- BGI
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- QIAGEN
- Eurofins Scientific
- PierianDx
- Macrogen, Inc.
- among others
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Overview of Next-Generation Sequencing Diagnostics Test
- Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries
- New Product Launch
- Startups with their Funding Overview
- Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Products
- Instruments & Software
- Consumables
- Services
- Products
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Diagnostics
- Research
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Research Institutes
- Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
- Contract Research Organization (CROs)
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
