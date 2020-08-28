Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2020 Overview, Opportunities And Challenges Forecast To 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global offshore drilling rigs market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Bottom Supported Rigs, Floaters Rigs), By Depth of Water (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra Deepwater) and By Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other offshore drilling rigs market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the market:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

Transocean

Ensco Plc

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Rowan Companies

Noble Corporation

Seadrill

Weatherford International

Stena Drilling

China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL)

Nabors Industries

Saipem

KCA Deutag

Parker Drilling

“Diamond’s ‘Offshore Block-chain Drilling’ will Enable the Market Chart Impressive Growth Trajectory”

The offshore drilling rigs market will witness growth opportunities due to the recent trend of innovations in offshore drilling equipment as well as the drilling process in its entirety. The report stresses on product innovations and identifies key innovations that are likely to have a huge impact on the global offshore drilling rigs market in the comic years. Influenced by the impact of innovations and a high demand for innovative products, many companies have identified this as an excellent strategy. In 2018, Diamond Offshore launched a new Block-chain drilling service. The system was integrated with cloud services and would provide accurate drill-levels in the form of digital readings. This, in turn, helped to minimize the errors in offshore drilling and enabled efficient offshore drilling activities within a low time gap. Block-chain drilling is also useful in reducing wastes. The report includes product advancements similar to Diamond’s Block-chain Offshore Drilling and gauges the impact of such innovations on the global market.

In addition to product advancements, Fortune Business Insights has profiled several companies that have had made significant growth contributions to the global offshore drilling rigs market.

Regional Analysis for Offshore Drilling Rigs Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Offshore Drilling Rigs Market:

