Ornamental Fish Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Ornamental Fish

This report focuses on “Ornamental Fish Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ornamental Fish market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Ornamental Fish:

  • Ornamental fishes usually mean attractive colorful fishes with various characteristics, which are kept as pets in confined space of an aquarium or a garden pool for fun and fancy.

    Ornamental Fish Market Manufactures:

  • Liuji
  • Jiahe
  • Wanjin
  • Haojin

    Ornamental Fish Market Types:

  • Freshwater fish
  • Marine fish

    Ornamental Fish Market Applications:

  • Commercial application
  • Residential application

    Scope of this Report:

  • Ornamental fishes usually mean attractive colorful fishes with various characteristics, which are kept as pets in confined space of an aquarium or a garden pool for fun and fancy.Ornamental fish market is highly fragmented in terms of fish kinds, living environment and shape, but its markets can broadly be categorized as freshwater fish and marine fish. USA, UK, Japan, and China are the world’s major countries importing the ornamental fish. Ornamental fish production in United States is mainly concentrated in Florida. Thailand, Sri Lanka and Singapore are major global exporters. Ornamental fish mainly produced in Asia. Singapore is the world’s major exporter of ornamental fish. Singapore companies’ main business is to do import-export trade, while there will be some ornamental fish stock in these company.In 2015, the world production of ornamental fish reached 723415 MT. Globally, ornamental fish producers are concentrated in Asia, USA, etc. The market of ornamental fish is regional. Leading players in ornamental fish industry are Liuji, Jiahe, Wanjin, Haojin, Oasis Fish Farm, Aqua Leisure, Imperial Tropicals, etc.Ornamental fish is a fragmented industry with a variety of middle sized and small local privately owned companies. The top ten producers account for just 2.45% of the market.In terms of acquisition channel, ornamental fish can be hunted and cultivated. Generally, most suppliers breeding brood fish themselves or purchase brood fish from the market to cultivate ornamental fish. Major raw materials involves in the cultivation are Feed, Broodstocks, Medicine, etc. The consumption of ornamental fish can be classified as residential application and commercial application. Residential consumption amount of ornamental fish reached to 529467 MT in 2015, which accounted for 73.19% of world ornamental fish consumption.The worldwide market for Ornamental Fish is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 12000 million USD in 2024, from 8380 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Ornamental Fish in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Ornamental Fish Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Ornamental Fish market?
    • How will the global Ornamental Fish market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Ornamental Fish market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Ornamental Fish market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Ornamental Fish market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Ornamental Fish product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ornamental Fish, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ornamental Fish in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Ornamental Fish competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Ornamental Fish breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

