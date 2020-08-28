Ornamental Fish Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Ornamental Fish Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ornamental Fish market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Ornamental fishes usually mean attractive colorful fishes with various characteristics, which are kept as pets in confined space of an aquarium or a garden pool for fun and fancy.

Scope of this Report:

Ornamental fishes usually mean attractive colorful fishes with various characteristics, which are kept as pets in confined space of an aquarium or a garden pool for fun and fancy.Ornamental fish market is highly fragmented in terms of fish kinds, living environment and shape, but its markets can broadly be categorized as freshwater fish and marine fish. USA, UK, Japan, and China are the world’s major countries importing the ornamental fish. Ornamental fish production in United States is mainly concentrated in Florida. Thailand, Sri Lanka and Singapore are major global exporters. Ornamental fish mainly produced in Asia. Singapore is the world’s major exporter of ornamental fish. Singapore companies’ main business is to do import-export trade, while there will be some ornamental fish stock in these company.In 2015, the world production of ornamental fish reached 723415 MT. Globally, ornamental fish producers are concentrated in Asia, USA, etc. The market of ornamental fish is regional. Leading players in ornamental fish industry are Liuji, Jiahe, Wanjin, Haojin, Oasis Fish Farm, Aqua Leisure, Imperial Tropicals, etc.Ornamental fish is a fragmented industry with a variety of middle sized and small local privately owned companies. The top ten producers account for just 2.45% of the market.In terms of acquisition channel, ornamental fish can be hunted and cultivated. Generally, most suppliers breeding brood fish themselves or purchase brood fish from the market to cultivate ornamental fish. Major raw materials involves in the cultivation are Feed, Broodstocks, Medicine, etc. The consumption of ornamental fish can be classified as residential application and commercial application. Residential consumption amount of ornamental fish reached to 529467 MT in 2015, which accounted for 73.19% of world ornamental fish consumption.The worldwide market for Ornamental Fish is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 12000 million USD in 2024, from 8380 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.