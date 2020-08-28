Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2020 By DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline

"Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2020" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Oropharyngeal Cancer market.

The oropharynx consists of the structures in the oral cavity, back of the throat, including the base of the tongue, palatine tonsils, posterior pharyngeal wall, and soft palate. These are the well-known areas can only be visualized using special endoscopes or mirrors. There are many types of cancer of the oropharynx. Oropharyngeal cancer is a type of head and neck cancer. Patients with oropharyngeal cancer related to HPV tend to present earlier in life as compared to those with tobacco-associated oropharyngeal cancer. The primary tumor is often difficult to see, hidden within the folds of the throat (tongue-base and tonsil.)

Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Oropharyngeal Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Oropharyngeal Cancer treatment.

treatment. Oropharyngeal Cancer key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Oropharyngeal Cancer market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Oropharyngeal Cancer Pipeline

The dynamics of the Oropharyngeal Cancer market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the rise in numbers of company’s taking interest in development of drugs for Oropharyngeal Cancer. Key players, such as Precigen, and others are involved in developing drugs for Oropharyngeal Cancer.

Validive is a product of Monopar Therapeutics, designed to be used prophylactically to reduce the incidence, delay the time to onset, and decrease the duration of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy for oropharyngeal cancer. In September 2017, Monopar Therapeutics licensed Validive from Onxeo S.A., the company that developed Validive through its Phase II clinical trial. In the completed Phase II clinical trial, Validive demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy signals within the 64-patient Oropharyngeal Cancer population randomized to placebo, Validive 50 µg dose and Validive 100 µg dose. The effect of Validive on SOM was much greater in Oropharyngal Cancer compared tonon-Oropharyngeal Cancer patients in this Phase II trial. The results of this trial support the further development of Validive for the treatment of SOM in patients with Oropharyngeal Cancer.

Emerging drugs included in the report

Validive: Monopar Therapeutics

ISA101b plus Cemiplimab: ISA Pharmaceuticals/ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Oropharyngeal Cancer Report Scope

The Oropharyngeal Cancer report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Oropharyngeal Cancer across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages. It comprises of detailed profiles of Oropharyngeal Cancer therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details Detailed Oropharyngeal Cancer research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study. Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Oropharyngeal Cancer.

