Pain Management Devices Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Potential Growth

The Global Pain Management Devices Market Size will benefit from increasing regulatory approvals for neuromodulation devices in recent years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Pain Management Devices: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 3,922.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 8,046.3 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4%.

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

LivaNova

Abbott

DJO Global LLC

SPR Therapeutics

Nevro Corp

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

4.2. Technological Advancements in Pain Management Devices Market

4.3. Epidemics of Chronic Pain for Key Countries

4.4. New Product Launch by Key Players

4.5. Key Industry Trends

Global Pain Management Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

5.2.1. Electrical Stimulation Devices

5.2.1.1. TENS (Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation)

5.2.1.2. EMS (Electric Muscle Stimulation)

5.2.1.3. Others

5.2.2. RF Ablation Devices

5.2.3. Neuromodulation Devices

5.2.3.1. Spinal Cord Stimulation

5.2.3.2. Deep Brain Stimulation

5.2.3.3. Others

5.2.4. Infusion Pumps

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Musculoskeletal

5.3.2. Brain

5.3.3. Cancer

5.3.4. Neuropathic Pain

5.3.5. Others

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Pain Management Devices Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

