Parathyroid Disorders Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Parathyroid disorders lead to abnormal levels of calcium in the blood that causes brittle bones, kidney stones, fatigue, weakness, and other problems. A parathyroid adenoma is a tumor on one of your parathyroid glands. These are four small glands located near or at the back of your thyroid gland that produce parathyroid hormone (PTH). This hormone helps control the amount of calcium and phosphorus in your blood.

The parathyroid disorders market is anticipated to grow in the market by rising prevalence of parathyroid disorders, increasing government assistance, rising healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population is boosting the growth of the market. However, challenges in research and development, side-effects of treatment, the presence of misbranded and spurious drugs, expiration of patented drugs, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may restrain the market growth.

Key Players:

Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eli Lilly, Ethicon, Inc., Medtronic, Merck, Smith & Nephew plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The parathyroid disorders market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment and by end user. Based on type the market is segmented as hyperparathyroidism (HPT), parathyroid cancer and hypoparathyroidism. On the basis of diagnosis the market is categorized as blood tests, imaging tests and urine tests. On the basis of treatment the market is categorized as surgery, radiation therapy, drugs and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, drug stores, pharmacies and others.

Parathyroid Disorders Market by Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

