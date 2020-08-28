Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market set for rapid growth forecst 2020-2026| Key Players: Pfizer, Roche, Merck, Novartis, Orion Pharma, UCB

The Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Share is likely to grow in the coming years due to the growing emphasis on the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Parkinson’s Disease Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 4,500.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 8,383.2 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1%.
Key Players Operating in The Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Pfizer
- Roche
- Merck
- Novartis
- Orion Pharma
- UCB
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- Vertical Pharmaceuticals
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Impax Laboratories
- Lundbeck
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- Key Insights
- Prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease – For Key Countries, 2018
- Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries
- Patent Snapshot
- 4 New Product Launch
- Pipeline Analysis
- Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class
- Decarboxylase Inhibitors
- DopamineAgonists
- Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitors
- Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injection
- Transdermal
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Stores
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
