Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market set for rapid growth forecst 2020-2026| Key Players: Pfizer, Roche, Merck, Novartis, Orion Pharma, UCB

The Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Share is likely to grow in the coming years due to the growing emphasis on the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Parkinson’s Disease Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 4,500.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 8,383.2 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1%.

Key Players Operating in The Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Pfizer

Roche

Merck

Novartis

Orion Pharma

UCB

Teva Pharmaceutical

Vertical Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Impax Laboratories

Lundbeck

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease – For Key Countries, 2018 Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries Patent Snapshot

4 New Product Launch Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Decarboxylase Inhibitors DopamineAgonists Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitors Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Injection Transdermal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Stores Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Anti-Fungal Drugs Market

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

