Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Is Expected To Rise From Its Initial Estimated Value Of Usd 2.55 Billion In 2018 To An Estimated Value Of Usd 3.74 Billion By 2026 Registering A Cagr Of 4.9% In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026. This Rise In The Market Can Be Attributed To The Increasing Number Of Infectious Diseases And Rising Pediatric And Geriatric Population Over The World.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the patient temperature monitoring market are Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Terumo Medical Corporation, Masimo, Microlife Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Actherm Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, HICKS, Medtronic, Sanomedics International Holdings Inc., Welch Allyn, Medium Healthcare, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy, Omron Healthcare, Inc., and BD.

With the patient temperature monitoring market research report, best market opportunities are put forth along with the well-organized information to accomplish growth in the market. This market report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level. Key elements covered in the patient temperature monitoring report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape.

Market Drivers

Rising number of various surgical procedures has increased the demand for these devices

Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints

High cost of developed temperature monitoring devices is acting as a major restraint for the market

Low awareness regarding these devices in developing nations act as a major factor hampering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In March, 2018, Medtronicand Lehigh Valley Health Network signed a partnership agreement to deliver different value-based healthcare programs. This will help in improving the patient outcome and minimizing the cost

In June, 2018, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Cardinal Health announced their partnership for accelerating the growth of naviHealth. This will enhance the growth of the company. This will also assist in building good customer relation by providing information related to health systems.

Segmentation: Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

By Product

(Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors, Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches, Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices),

Site

(Non-invasive Temperature Monitoring, Invasive Temperature Monitoring),

Application

(Pyrexia/Fever, Hypothermia, Blood Transfusion, Anesthesia, Other),

End User

(Hospital and Surgical Centers, Nursing Facilities, Home care, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

