Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Market : Global Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players And Forecasts Till 2020 – 2027

The global peptide based cancer therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 17.18 billion by 2027 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Type (Goserelin, Bortezomib, Leuprorelin, and Others); By Cancer Type (Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostrate, Skin, and Stomach Cancer); By Mode of Mechanism (Inhibitory, Necrosis Inducing, and Pro-Apoptotic Peptides), By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail, and Online Pharmacies), By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Peptides are compounds that are created by natural or artificial biological linking of amino acid monomers. Peptides are being widely used in therapeutics to treat several ailments, including cancer owing to their precision based nature, targeting solid tumor cells in the body. Peptide based cancer therapeutics have shown effective results against cancer as opposed to conventional cancer treatments, without much side effects.

Peptide based therapies in the treatment of cancer are majorly classified as pure play peptide therapy, vaccines based on peptide, and peptide conjugate nanomaterials. These therapies possess several advantages over others such as easy administration, specificity in targeting tumor tissues, fewer side effects as compared to drugs, and low cost of peptides.

The factors propelling the market growth are the increasing prevalence of cancer across the world, cancer screening programs in emerging countries, and the high specificity of peptide based cancer vaccines. In 2016, according to analysis by NCA (National Cancer Center), 1,010,200 cancer cases were recorded, with 576,100 male patients and 434,100 women cases. The mortality rate in 2016 recorded a high with more than 374,000 cancer deaths in the country, particularly deaths associated with the most common colorectal cancer followed by gastric, lung, prostrate and breast cancers.

Market participants such as AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott, Allergan plc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., are some of the key players operating in the concerned market. In January 2020, Sony Brook University (SBU) extended its funding on FABP5 inhibitors to 2025 by demonstrating novel approach to treat last stage prostate cancer. According to the researchers of the SBU specific fatty acid binding protein (FABP) may be help in stopping cancer.

In June 2017, AstraZeneca along with National Cancer Institute Eleven entered into cooperative research and development agreement with Eleven Biotherapeutics to develop Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, Imfinzi to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Polaris Market research has segmented the peptide based cancer therapeutics market report on the basis of drug type, cancer type, mode of mechanism, distribution channel, and region

Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Drug Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Goserelin

Bortezomib

Leuprorelin

Others

Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutic Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Skin Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Mode of Action Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Inhibitory

Necrosis Inducing

Pro-Apoptotic Peptides

Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Netherlands Austria

Asia Pacific China India Japan Malaysia South Korea Indonesia

Central & South America Mexico Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa



