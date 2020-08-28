Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Devices Market Size 2020: demand drivers, growth, Market Size Analysis & Outlook to 2027

The global percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) devices market size is expected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2027 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Coronary Catheters, Coronary Guidewires, Coronary Stents, and Accessories); By End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Catherization Labs); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 –2027” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is causing most of deaths globally. The factors contributing to the disease include sedentary lifestyle, smoking, obesity, hereditary factors and alcohol usage. The mortality rate of CAD has been tremendously increasing grabbing the attention for researchers and clinicians globally, With the technological advancements in stent technologies, design of the guide wires, advent of next generation coronary catheters (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA), percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheters ), and the availability of coronary guide wires (steel based, nitinol based ) increased the treatment scope of the coronary heart diseases.

Request for sample copy of this report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/percutaneous-coronary-intervention-pci-devices-market/request-for-sample

The emergence of dedicated catheterization labs in high income countries is also pivotal factor influencing the growth of the PCI devices market. The next generation Cath labs offers advanced services and performs interventional therapeutic procedures such as PCI, PTCA, epicardial ablations of ventricular tachycardia, aortic valve replacements and mitral valve repairs. Additionally, they also perform interventional cardiac electrophysiological procedures, pacemaker implantation and cardiac defibrillator implantation. The number of PCI procedures and other cardiac interventions is substantially increasing with the increase in the cardiovascular diseases globally.

To increase the performance of multi-specialty hospitals, many government and private hospitals are setting up catheterization labs for improved service offerings. This concept is gaining popularity for PCI procedures in Canada, the US, the UK, Germany, and other western countries. The factors favoring its growth include the conversion of physician’s office to alternate hospital providers, surgeons’ relationship with the manufacturers to eliminate the need of general practitioner officers (GPO), and the expansion of services provided by the hospitals.

Market participants such as Abbott, B. Braun, ASAHI INTECC Company Limited, Biosensors International Group, Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, BIOTRONIK, Comed BV, Cook, Meril Lifesciences, Cordis, Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical System, and Terumo Corporation are some of the key players operating in the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) devices market. Key vendors are investing huge amounts into their R&D and introducing new technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in this market. Several products were launched in the recent past with the latest next generation technology which caters the growing needs of the physician and the patients.

Request for Discount on This Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/percutaneous-coronary-intervention-pci-devices-market/request-for-sample

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world

Contact us

Polaris Market Research

Phone: 1-646-568-9980

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.polarismarketresearch.com