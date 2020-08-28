PET Preform Equipment Market Outlook 2020: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2026 | Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine), Husky Injection Molding Systems, SIPA

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global PET Preform Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PET Preform Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PET Preform Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PET Preform Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PET Preform Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PET Preform Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PET Preform Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PET Preform Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PET Preform Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PET Preform Equipment Market Research Report: Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine), Husky Injection Molding Systems, SIPA, SACMI, KraussMaffei Group, Nissei ASB Machine, Demark Holding Group, SMF Germany, Huayan Americas, Hisson Plastic Machinery, Jon Wai Machinery Works, CYPET Technologies, Powerjet Plastic Machinery, Ningbo Hautek Industries, Pet All Manufacturing, Polymechplast Machines, Magnum Group

Global PET Preform Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Less than 50

50 to 100

More than 100



Global PET Preform Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others



The PET Preform Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PET Preform Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PET Preform Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PET Preform Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PET Preform Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PET Preform Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PET Preform Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PET Preform Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top PET Preform Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Market Size by Mould Cavity: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Less than 50

1.3.3 50 to 100

1.3.4 More than 100

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Food & Beverages

1.4.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.4.4 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global PET Preform Equipment Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global PET Preform Equipment Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global PET Preform Equipment Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global PET Preform Equipment Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global PET Preform Equipment Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 PET Preform Equipment Market Trends

2.3.2 PET Preform Equipment Market Drivers

2.3.3 PET Preform Equipment Market Challenges

2.3.4 PET Preform Equipment Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key PET Preform Equipment Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by PET Preform Equipment Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PET Preform Equipment Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by PET Preform Equipment Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by PET Preform Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by PET Preform Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PET Preform Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in PET Preform Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global PET Preform Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers PET Preform Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PET Preform Equipment Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers PET Preform Equipment Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Mould Cavity (2015-2026)

4.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Historic Market Size by Mould Cavity (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global PET Preform Equipment Production Market Share by Mould Cavity (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global PET Preform Equipment Production Value Market Share by Mould Cavity

4.1.4 PET Preform Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Mould Cavity (2015-2020)

4.2 Global PET Preform Equipment Market Size Forecast by Mould Cavity (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global PET Preform Equipment Production Market Share Forecast by Mould Cavity (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global PET Preform Equipment Production Value Market Share Forecast by Mould Cavity

4.2.4 PET Preform Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Mould Cavity (2021-2026)

4.3 Global PET Preform Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global PET Preform Equipment Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America PET Preform Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America PET Preform Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America PET Preform Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe PET Preform Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe PET Preform Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe PET Preform Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China PET Preform Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China PET Preform Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China PET Preform Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan PET Preform Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan PET Preform Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan PET Preform Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 China China Taiwan

6.7.1 China China Taiwan PET Preform Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 China China Taiwan PET Preform Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in China China Taiwan

6.7.4 China China Taiwan PET Preform Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India PET Preform Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India PET Preform Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India PET Preform Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.9 Brazil

6.9.1 Brazil PET Preform Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.9.2 Brazil PET Preform Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.9.3 Key Players Market Share in Brazil

6.9.4 Brazil PET Preform Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top PET Preform Equipment Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total PET Preform Equipment Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Mould Cavity

7.3.2 North America PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Mould Cavity

7.4.2 Europe PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Mould Cavity

7.5.2 Asia Pacific PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Mould Cavity

7.6.2 Central & South America PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Mould Cavity

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America PET Preform Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine)

8.1.1 Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine) Business Overview

8.1.3 Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine) PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.1.5 Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine) SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine) Recent Developments

8.2 Husky Injection Molding Systems

8.2.1 Husky Injection Molding Systems Corporation Information

8.2.2 Husky Injection Molding Systems Business Overview

8.2.3 Husky Injection Molding Systems PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.2.5 Husky Injection Molding Systems SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Husky Injection Molding Systems Recent Developments

8.3 SIPA

8.3.1 SIPA Corporation Information

8.3.2 SIPA Business Overview

8.3.3 SIPA PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.3.5 SIPA SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 SIPA Recent Developments

8.4 SACMI

8.4.1 SACMI Corporation Information

8.4.2 SACMI Business Overview

8.4.3 SACMI PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.4.5 SACMI SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 SACMI Recent Developments

8.5 KraussMaffei Group

8.5.1 KraussMaffei Group Corporation Information

8.5.2 KraussMaffei Group Business Overview

8.5.3 KraussMaffei Group PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.5.5 KraussMaffei Group SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 KraussMaffei Group Recent Developments

8.6 Nissei ASB Machine

8.6.1 Nissei ASB Machine Corporation Information

8.6.2 Nissei ASB Machine Business Overview

8.6.3 Nissei ASB Machine PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.6.5 Nissei ASB Machine SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Nissei ASB Machine Recent Developments

8.7 Demark Holding Group

8.7.1 Demark Holding Group Corporation Information

8.7.2 Demark Holding Group Business Overview

8.7.3 Demark Holding Group PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.7.5 Demark Holding Group SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Demark Holding Group Recent Developments

8.8 SMF Germany

8.8.1 SMF Germany Corporation Information

8.8.2 SMF Germany Business Overview

8.8.3 SMF Germany PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.8.5 SMF Germany SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 SMF Germany Recent Developments

8.9 Huayan Americas

8.9.1 Huayan Americas Corporation Information

8.9.2 Huayan Americas Business Overview

8.9.3 Huayan Americas PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.9.5 Huayan Americas SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Huayan Americas Recent Developments

8.10 Hisson Plastic Machinery

8.10.1 Hisson Plastic Machinery Corporation Information

8.10.2 Hisson Plastic Machinery Business Overview

8.10.3 Hisson Plastic Machinery PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.10.5 Hisson Plastic Machinery SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Hisson Plastic Machinery Recent Developments

8.11 Jon Wai Machinery Works

8.11.1 Jon Wai Machinery Works Corporation Information

8.11.2 Jon Wai Machinery Works Business Overview

8.11.3 Jon Wai Machinery Works PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.11.5 Jon Wai Machinery Works SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Jon Wai Machinery Works Recent Developments

8.12 CYPET Technologies

8.12.1 CYPET Technologies Corporation Information

8.12.2 CYPET Technologies Business Overview

8.12.3 CYPET Technologies PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.12.5 CYPET Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 CYPET Technologies Recent Developments

8.13 Powerjet Plastic Machinery

8.13.1 Powerjet Plastic Machinery Corporation Information

8.13.2 Powerjet Plastic Machinery Business Overview

8.13.3 Powerjet Plastic Machinery PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.13.5 Powerjet Plastic Machinery SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Powerjet Plastic Machinery Recent Developments

8.14 Ningbo Hautek Industries

8.14.1 Ningbo Hautek Industries Corporation Information

8.14.2 Ningbo Hautek Industries Business Overview

8.14.3 Ningbo Hautek Industries PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.14.5 Ningbo Hautek Industries SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Ningbo Hautek Industries Recent Developments

8.15 Pet All Manufacturing

8.15.1 Pet All Manufacturing Corporation Information

8.15.2 Pet All Manufacturing Business Overview

8.15.3 Pet All Manufacturing PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.15.5 Pet All Manufacturing SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Pet All Manufacturing Recent Developments

8.16 Polymechplast Machines

8.16.1 Polymechplast Machines Corporation Information

8.16.2 Polymechplast Machines Business Overview

8.16.3 Polymechplast Machines PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.16.5 Polymechplast Machines SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Polymechplast Machines Recent Developments

8.17 Magnum Group

8.17.1 Magnum Group Corporation Information

8.17.2 Magnum Group Business Overview

8.17.3 Magnum Group PET Preform Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 PET Preform Equipment Products and Services

8.17.5 Magnum Group SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Magnum Group Recent Developments

9 PET Preform Equipment Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 PET Preform Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key PET Preform Equipment Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 China China Taiwan

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Brazil

10 PET Preform Equipment Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global PET Preform Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America PET Preform Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America PET Preform Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe PET Preform Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe PET Preform Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific PET Preform Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific PET Preform Equipment Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America PET Preform Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America PET Preform Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa PET Preform Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa PET Preform Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 PET Preform Equipment Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 PET Preform Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 PET Preform Equipment Distributors

11.3 PET Preform Equipment Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

