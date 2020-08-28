Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market Trends Research Report Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2025

he vendor landscape of the global market for plasma protease c1-inhibitor treatment market is largely consolidated with a handful of companies collectively accounting for a lion’s share in the market and maintaining a tough level of competition, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. The company Shire plc. held the dominant spot in the market, thanks to its expansive product portfolio and extensive geographical reach. Other leading companies in the market, including CSL Limited, Pharming Group N.V., and Sanquin are focused on expanding their geographical outreach, product portfolios, and startegic collaborations to establish a stronghold on the market.

According to the report, the global plasma protease c1-inhibitor treatment market will exhibit an impressive 20.0% CAGR from 2017 to 2025. Considering that the numbers hold true, the market is expected to rise from a valuation of US$1.5 bn in 2016 to a revenue opportunity of US$7.9 bn by the end of 2025.

North America Takes Lead; to Retain Dominance as HAE and Prophylaxis Cases Rise

Of the key drug classes used in plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment covered under the report, the segment of C1-inhibitors accounted for the dominant share in the market in 2016. The wide usage of this drug class for the treatment of conditions such as prophylaxis and acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) is likely to keep their demand steady across the globe. Geographically, the global plasma protease c1-inhibitor treatment market acquires a large share of its revenue from sales across the North America region. The regional market presents high demand for plasma protease c1-inhibitor treatment owing to the high number of HAE cases in the U.S.

Rise in Research Efforts Aimed at Development of Novel C1-inhibitor Drug Classes to Bode Well for Market

The rising awareness regarding the available treatment options for HAE is one of the key factors driving the global plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market.

Other contributing factors include the steadily expanding pipeline of novel drug classes and formulations, thanks to an increase in investment for the research and development of inhibitor drugs, and the rising prevalence of acute HAE and prophylaxis globally. The market is also benefitting from the rising practice of prescribing prophylactic treatment procedure for HAE patients, increased focus on the research related to a new route of administering C1-inhibitor medicines, and increased demand for subcutaneous administration of C1-inhibitor drugs in HAE patient.

Furthermore, the market could also benefit from the increased availability of C1-inhibitor drugs such as Ruconest in emerging economies with vast unmet needs in the area of HAE and prophylaxis treatment. Research efforts underway aimed at the development of bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist for HAE attack treatment is also likely to work in favor of the market.

This review of the global plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled “Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market (Drug Class- C1-inhibitors (C1-esterase Inhibitor and Recombinant Inhibitor), Kallikrein Inhibitor (Kalbitor), and Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist (Firazyr); Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacies and Independent Pharmacies and Outlets; Dosage Type – Lyophilized and Liquid/Injectable) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025.”

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, by Drug Class C1-inhibitors C1-esterase Inhibitor Recombinant Inhibitor Kallikrein Inhibitor (Kalbitor) Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist (Firazyr)|



Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, by Dosage Type Liquid/Injectable Lyophilized



Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Independent Pharmacies and Outlets



Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Revenue, By Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe EU-5 Countries BENELUX Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America Rest of World Australia Israel Rest of World Countries



