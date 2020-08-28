AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Platform as a Service (PaaS) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SAP SE (Germany), Dell Boomi (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Software AG (Germany), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), Salesforce.com (United States), AT&T (United States) and Informatica (United States).

Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) is a form of cloud computing where an application software and hardware platform is provided by another party. Mainly for programmers and developers, a PaaS enables the user to develop, run, and manage their own apps without having to build and maintain the platform or infrastructure usually associated with the process. A PaaS provider hosts the software and hardware on its own infrastructure and delivers this platform to the user as solution stack, integrated solution, or service through an internet connection. Platform-as-a-service is used by organizations that wish to conserve IT budget and lessen effort in situations where IT resources are constrained or where specific areas of IT expertise are lacking. It also permits organizations to deploy complex environments more quickly, as the service provider does the work of configuration, deployment, and optimization. According to AMA, the Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) market is expected to see growth rate of 22.1%.

Market Trend

Enterprise IT Becomes a Service Provider to the Business Organization

The Cloud Platform Continuum

Market Drivers

Surging Demand for Businesses Embracing Technology-Based Services

Increasing IoT Technology among SMEs

Growing Demand for Application Development Platforms

Opportunities

Technological Improvement in PaaS Services

The Emerging Demand from Developing Nations

Restraints

The Data Security and Limited Flexibility

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

