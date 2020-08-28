Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Drone Service Market 2020-2027 with Top Key Vendors CyberHawk Innovations, Terra Drone, Sky-Futures, Measure, Aerodyne Group, Skyspecs

The global drone service market accounted for US$ 629.2 Mn in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 51.1% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to reach US$ 24,882.2 Mn in 2027. The demand for drone service is largely influenced by an escalating demand of surveying, mapping & inspection; and supportive government regulations related to the adoption of drone across the world. Furthermore, the governments of the developed economies such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany have undertaken different initiatives to propel the growth of drone service market in through implementing new rules and regulation for flying drones across the regions. However, among the developing countries such as India, China, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and others the adoption of drone across agriculture industry is growing with greater percentage provides a potential opportunity for the drone service market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

1. CyberHawk Innovations Limited

2. Terra Drone Corporation

3. Sky-Futures

4. Measure

5. Aerodyne Group

6. Skyspecs

7. Airinov

8. Zipline

9. Drone Volt

10. Flirtey

The drone service providers are gaining prominence in the commercial sector owing to the fact that the end users are seeking various ways to cut down operational cost in their business. Owning a drone and maintenance of the machine involve significant cost and along with the same, the company has to hire a skilled drone operator which again incurs a huge cost. Instead of owning a drone, various companies operating in the commercial sectors are opting for third-party drone service providers which enable them to cut down cost. This factor is positively impacting on the growth of the drone service market. Industries such as real estate and infrastructure and media & entertainment have adopted the technology heavily, which have facilitated the service providers to increase their annual revenue, and thus fuel the growth of drone service market. Also, the drone service provider is experiencing significant demand for various services such as surveying, inspection, mapping and aerial photography from several other industries such as law enforcement, agriculture, and industrial among others. Law enforcement agencies across the globe have deployed drones for various activities such as surveying, inspection and securing certain areas.

By drone type in the drone service market, rotary wing segment is the leading is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market. The rotary wing drones are the most attractive unmanned aerial vehicles for commercial use, and the same is expected to dominate the drone service market over the next decade. The primary advantage of rotary wing drones is that these vehicles have the ability to VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing), thereby requiring smaller takeoff and landing area. Another ability of rotary wing drones to hover around and execute agile maneuvering eases the rotary wing drones to attract customers from several industries. The rotary wing drones are majorly deployed for applications such as precision inspection as these drones have the ability to hover in a particular region and inspect a single target for a more extended period. These capabilities have impressed the end-user industries, which has reflected the adoption rate in the drone service market.

The overall drone service market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the drone service market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global drone service market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the drone service industry.

