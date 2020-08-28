Precast concrete market Size, 2020 Industry Share and Global Demand | 2027 Forecast by Fortune Business Insights™

Precast concrete market will exhibit a CAGR of 4.4%. and reach USD 162.72 billion by 2027, and the market value as per 2019 was USD 115.98 billion.

Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Precast Concrete Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Building Components, Transportation, Water & Waste Handling, and Others), By End-Use (Residential, and Non-Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,”.

Precast concrete market Drivers and Restraint :

Increasing population, growing industries and businesses, and the rising need for residential and commercial spaces are the key factors promoting the precast concrete market growth. In addition to this, rapid urbanization and industrialization have propelled the demand for construction activities. This has led to a rise in the expenditure for construction activities, thereby augmenting growth.

List of Significant Manufacturers Precast concrete market are:

Oldcastle Precast (U.S.)

Balfour Beatty(U.K.)

Bouygues Construction(France)

Elementbau Osthessen GmbH & Co., ELO KG (Germany)

Spancrete (U.S.)

Tindall Corporation (U.S.)

Forterra (U.S.)

CEMEX (Mexico)

Larson & Turbo Limited (India)

Olson Precast Company (U.S.)

Gulf Precast (UAE)

LafargeHolcim (Switzerland)

Boral (Australia)

Other players

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant on Account of Rising Investments in Infrastructural Development

Geographically, Asia Pacific earned a revenue of USD 46.97 billion in the year 2019 and received the largest precast concrete market share. This is attributable to the increasing investments on infrastructural development by emerging nations such as India, China, and Japan in the forecast duration that will propel the demand for precast concrete in the regional market.

Some of the key industry developments in the Precast concrete market Include:

January 2020 – Alfons Greten Betonwerk was acquired by Lafarge Holcim for operating collaboratively on one ready-mix and one precast concrete plant located in Germany. This effort is expected to help increase its brand presence in the nation.

