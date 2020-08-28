Product Transformation Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | IBM, Cognizant, SAP

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Product Transformation’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

IBM Corporation (United States)

Cognizant (United States)

SAP (Germany)

Dell EMC (United States)

Microsoft Corporation (United States)

Adobe Systems (United States)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Capgemini (France)

Oracle Corporation (United States)

Google (United States)

Product transformation is the integration of digital technology into all areas of a product business in order to change how they operate and how they deliver value to their customers. Itâ€™s used to optimizing processes and improve productivity, deliver better customer and employee experiences, manage business risk, and control cost. Increasing numbers of organizations that are switching towards using technology driving solutions to match the rapid pace of business growth boosting the demand for product transformation market. Growth of end-user industries like BFSI and healthcare sectors is expected to drive the product transformation market. Furthermore, product transformation has helped organizations in expanding customer base through better interactions and swifter customer support services.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Small Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Technology (Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data & Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility/Social Media, Others (Blockchain and Robotics)), Business Function (Customer Transformation, Workforce Transformation, Operational Transformation, Product Transformation), End User (BFSI, Education, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government)

A View on Influencing Trends:

The Emergence of AI to Collect and Analyzed Data

Governments Initiative for Investing in Product Transformation

Growth Drivers in LimelightRising Penetration of IoT and Adoption of Cloud Services

Automation and Digitalization in Business Functions

Challenges that Market May Face:Lack of Skilled Professional

Underdeveloped IT Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Product Transformation Market Size

2.2 Product Transformation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Global Product Transformation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Global Product Transformation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in Product Transformation Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Product Transformation Market by Product

4.1 Global Product Transformation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Product Transformation Revenue by Product

4.3 Global Product Transformation Price by Product

5 Product Transformation Market by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Product Transformation by End User

Key Development Activities:

In Feb 2019, Microsoft Corp. and Telecom Egypt announced their collaboration to extend Microsoftâ€™s cloud network to Egypt. Telecom Egypt will provide low-latency connectivity into and across Egypt to help enhance performance and increase reliability for customers of Microsoft services. The partnership will increase Microsoftâ€™s reach to the large Egyptian market in addition to improving connectivity across North Africa and the Middle East.

