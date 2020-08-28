Recruitment Software Market Size, Share, Global Trend, New Technological Advancements And Geographical Forecast Till 2027

The global recruitment software market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Recruitment Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Component (Solution, Services), Service Type (Retail, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other recruitment software market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the organizations operating in the global recruitment software market are:

Taleo Corporation (Oracle)

SuccessFactors (SAP)

ADP

Accenture Plc

Ceridian HCM Inc.

Kenexa Corporation (IBM)

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Halogen Software Inc.

PeopleAdmin

SumTotal Systems Inc

“Demand Witnessed in IT & Telecom Segment Will Rise Impressively”

In terms of service, the IT & Telecom segment was leading the global recruitment software market in 2017, with a share of more than 20%. The segment is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. The growth foreseen is attributed to the rising adoption of subscription recruitment software technology in the IT & Telecom and hospitality sector. Besides this, BFSI and hospitality sectors are expected to grow at a steady rate owing to the rising adoption of minimum deployment and cloud-based services. This is likely to fuel the demand in the global recruitment software market.

Some of the factors anticipated to drive the global recruitment software market during the forecast period are the increasing number of corporate offices and increasing job opportunities. Moreover, the need to streamline the recruiting process and enhance communication capabilities are expected to fuel the demand in the global market.

However, factors such as lack of skilled professionals and high cost associated with quality recruitment software can hamper the growth of the global recruitment software market.

Regional Analysis for Recruitment Software Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Recruitment Software Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Recruitment Software Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Recruitment Software Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

