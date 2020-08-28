Rotary Valves Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rotary Valves industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Rotary Valves and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has lately published a new report titled, *Global Rotary Valves Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025*. The researchers have offered a broad understanding of the industry with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end user. These segments are analysed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.

Complete profiling of the key players including _Coperion, Donaldson Company, FLSmidth, DMN-Westinghouse, Scheuch, Emerson, Andritz, GEA, Schenck Process, Wamgroup, Pelletron Corporation, Britton Procol Valves, Buhler, Swedish Exergy AB, Bush & Wilton, Jaudt, VDL Industrial Products, Vidmar, Gericke, ACS Valves, Young Industries__ is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.

What the Report has to Offer?

Size Forecasts: The report has analysed the industry based on the value and volume over the projected period. Other important parameters including price, capacity, cost, revenue, gross margin, sales revenue, and production are also looked into

Future Prospects: The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects that may prove promising for the players to make future investment

Trend Analysis: The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming trends and developments that may take place in the coming future

Segmental Analysis: Segments such as application, product type, and end user, along with their contribution to the overall industry size, are analysed by the researchers in this section

Regional Analysis: Here, the report examines the present and upcoming developments in varied regions and respective countries

Competitive Analysis: The report here discusses about the key strategic initiatives considered by the key players to sustain their hold. This analysis will surely help the competitors in planning their activities ahead

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rotary Valves Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Rotary Valves Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Electric Motors

1.2.3 Hydraulic Motors

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Rotary Valves Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Medicine Field

1.3.5 Chemical Industry

1.3.6 Mineral

1.3.7 Plastics

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Rotary Valves Market

1.4.1 Global Rotary Valves Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Coperion

2.1.1 Coperion Details

2.1.2 Coperion Major Business

2.1.3 Coperion SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Coperion Product and Services

2.1.5 Coperion Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Donaldson Company

2.2.1 Donaldson Company Details

2.2.2 Donaldson Company Major Business

2.2.3 Donaldson Company SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Donaldson Company Product and Services

2.2.5 Donaldson Company Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 FLSmidth

2.3.1 FLSmidth Details

2.3.2 FLSmidth Major Business

2.3.3 FLSmidth SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 FLSmidth Product and Services

2.3.5 FLSmidth Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 DMN-Westinghouse

2.4.1 DMN-Westinghouse Details

2.4.2 DMN-Westinghouse Major Business

2.4.3 DMN-Westinghouse SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 DMN-Westinghouse Product and Services

2.4.5 DMN-Westinghouse Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Scheuch

2.5.1 Scheuch Details

2.5.2 Scheuch Major Business

2.5.3 Scheuch SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Scheuch Product and Services

2.5.5 Scheuch Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Emerson

2.6.1 Emerson Details

2.6.2 Emerson Major Business

2.6.3 Emerson Product and Services

2.6.4 Emerson Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Andritz

2.7.1 Andritz Details

2.7.2 Andritz Major Business

2.7.3 Andritz Product and Services

2.7.4 Andritz Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 GEA

2.8.1 GEA Details

2.8.2 GEA Major Business

2.8.3 GEA Product and Services

2.8.4 GEA Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Schenck Process

2.9.1 Schenck Process Details

2.9.2 Schenck Process Major Business

2.9.3 Schenck Process Product and Services

2.9.4 Schenck Process Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Wamgroup

2.10.1 Wamgroup Details

2.10.2 Wamgroup Major Business

2.10.3 Wamgroup Product and Services

2.10.4 Wamgroup Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Pelletron Corporation

2.11.1 Pelletron Corporation Details

2.11.2 Pelletron Corporation Major Business

2.11.3 Pelletron Corporation Product and Services

2.11.4 Pelletron Corporation Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Britton Procol Valves

2.12.1 Britton Procol Valves Details

2.12.2 Britton Procol Valves Major Business

2.12.3 Britton Procol Valves Product and Services

2.12.4 Britton Procol Valves Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Buhler

2.13.1 Buhler Details

2.13.2 Buhler Major Business

2.13.3 Buhler Product and Services

2.13.4 Buhler Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Swedish Exergy AB

2.14.1 Swedish Exergy AB Details

2.14.2 Swedish Exergy AB Major Business

2.14.3 Swedish Exergy AB Product and Services

2.14.4 Swedish Exergy AB Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Bush & Wilton

2.15.1 Bush & Wilton Details

2.15.2 Bush & Wilton Major Business

2.15.3 Bush & Wilton Product and Services

2.15.4 Bush & Wilton Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Jaudt

2.16.1 Jaudt Details

2.16.2 Jaudt Major Business

2.16.3 Jaudt Product and Services

2.16.4 Jaudt Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 VDL Industrial Products

2.17.1 VDL Industrial Products Details

2.17.2 VDL Industrial Products Major Business

2.17.3 VDL Industrial Products Product and Services

2.17.4 VDL Industrial Products Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Vidmar

2.18.1 Vidmar Details

2.18.2 Vidmar Major Business

2.18.3 Vidmar Product and Services

2.18.4 Vidmar Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Gericke

2.19.1 Gericke Details

2.19.2 Gericke Major Business

2.19.3 Gericke Product and Services

2.19.4 Gericke Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 ACS Valves

2.20.1 ACS Valves Details

2.20.2 ACS Valves Major Business

2.20.3 ACS Valves Product and Services

2.20.4 ACS Valves Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Young Industries

2.21.1 Young Industries Details

2.21.2 Young Industries Major Business

2.21.3 Young Industries Product and Services

2.21.4 Young Industries Rotary Valves Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Rotary Valves Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Rotary Valves Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Rotary Valves Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Rotary Valves Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Rotary Valves Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Rotary Valves Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Rotary Valves Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Rotary Valves Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Rotary Valves Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Rotary Valves Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Rotary Valves Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Rotary Valves Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Rotary Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Rotary Valves Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Rotary Valves Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Rotary Valves Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Rotary Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Rotary Valves Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Rotary Valves Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Rotary Valves Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Rotary Valves Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Rotary Valves Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Rotary Valves Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Rotary Valves Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Rotary Valves Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Rotary Valves Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Rotary Valves Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Rotary Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Rotary Valves Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

