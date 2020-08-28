Sarcopenia Pipeline Insight, 2020 By DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Sarcopenia Pipeline

“Sarcopenia Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Sarcopenia market. A detailed picture of the Sarcopenia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Sarcopenia treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Sarcopenia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Sarcopenia pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Sarcopenia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Sarcopenia is a condition which is characterized by loss of muscle mass, muscle strength and functional muscle impairment with ageing. The definition has been through various alterations. However, an enormous recent breakthrough is the inclusion of the condition in the ICD-10 classification of diseases. The physical consequences of this disease put a person at risk for falls, fractures, and hospitalization, thereby affecting the quality of life and death in extreme cases. The etiology of sarcopenia is a constellation of factors involving the aging neuromuscular machinery (motor unit number and efficiency, muscle architecture and orientation, fiber type distribution), reduced anabolic hormone levels, muscle disuse, and inflammation, driven by environmental, genetic and behavioral factors.

Sarcopenia Pipeline

Research is underway to identify therapeutic targets and develop a curative therapy for the treatment of sarcopenia. But, the current sarcopenia pipeline is poor with very few industry-funded trials. Some of the potential candidates are elaborated below. Biophytis’ lead drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases. Preclinical data demonstrated that Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of sarcopenia has beneficial effects on muscle function and increases muscle strength and mobility in animal models. It activates the MAS receptor in muscle cells, a key component of the Renin-Angiotensin System (RAS). Novartis “breakthrough” drug bimagrumab is currently being evaluated for the treatment of sarcopenia and has demonstrated good safety and efficacy profile in phase III trials. Bimagrumab is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to type II activin receptors and prevents the binding of its ligands (e.g., myostatin, activin A). These ligands normally act as inhibitors of muscle growth and protein anabolism; bimagrumab lifts this inhibition and can increase muscle mass in young and older adults. However, one of its other major trials targeting sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) using the same drug candidate failed to meet its primary endpoints, and the program was discontinued in this disease in 2016. There have been no major trial related updates since 2018.

Amazentis’s AMAZ-02 is an oral formulation of urolithin A, a naturally occurring metabolite that has been shown to improve mitochondrial and muscle function through a process known as mitophagy. . Results from phase I studies indicate that urolithin A stimulates mitochondrial biogenesis in the same manner as exercise, and it is the only known compound able to reestablish cell’s ability to recycle defective mitochondria according to the researchers. Mitochondrial biogenesis is the process by which cells increase mitochondrial mass, this happens naturally in younger people but with age the body starts to lose the energy to clean up leftovers and dysfunctional mitochondria which could lead to eventual weakening of tissues and loss of muscle mass/sarcopenia. In April 2019 Nestlé Health Science announced that it has entered into a global strategic partnership with Amazentis to develop Urolithin A.

Emerging therapies included in the report

Sarconeos: Biophytis

Bimagrumab: Novartis

LY2495655: Eli Lily

PF 1801: Immunoforge

Sarcopenia Pipeline Report Scope

The Sarcopenia report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Sarcopenia across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages. It comprises of detailed profiles of Sarcopenia therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details Detailed Sarcopenia research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study. Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Sarcopenia.

