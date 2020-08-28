Schizophrenia Drugs Market Analysis, Growth Factor, Revenue Expectation to 2026 | Research Report by Fortune Business Insights

The increasing prevalence of chronic and mental disorder is a key factor expected to enable growth in the global schizophrenia drugs market size, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Schizophrenia Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapeutic Class (Second Generation, Third Generation, Others), By Treatment (Oral, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The global schizophrenia drugs market was valued at USD 6.75 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.48 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Key Segmentation of Schizophrenia Drugs Market:

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segments by Therapeutic Class

Second Generation

Third Generation

Others

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segments by Treatment

Oral

Injectable

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segments by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

