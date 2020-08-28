Single Sign-on Market Higher Growth Rate and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Single Sign-on Market: Snapshot

The market for single sign-on services is witnessing remarkable rise across the world. The efficiency of single sign-on services in managing multiple domains and applications is boosting their demand considerably among enterprises. Single sign-on solutions find a widespread usage in large as well as small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), thanks to the emergence of cloud technology, mobile, and social media. Large enterprises report a greater demand for these solutions in comparison with SMEs.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=863

Among SMEs, the demand for cloud-based single sign-on services is particularly high, as these solutions need relatively less capital investment, assist in reducing the operational and maintenance costs, and decrease the management efforts. The trend is likely to remain so among SMEs over the next few years on the grounds of the attractive packages that fit perfectly to their business requirements being offered by vendors. Large enterprises, on the other hand, are expected to keep counting on on-premises single sign-on solutions in the near future.

The adoption of single sign-on services has increased significantly in the BFSI, travel and hospitality, IT and Telecom, healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, education, communications media and services, and various other sectors. The rising demand for centralized session management in BFSI has fueled the uptake of these services in this sector and the scenario is likely to continue like this over the next few years.

Global Single Sign-on Market: Overview

Single sign-on (SSO) is an authenticated session, which permits a user to access applications based on one set of login credentials such as user-id and password. Based on the permissions granted to the user, single sign-on allows and restricts further prompts. SSO is particularly helpful for tracking user activities, both on the real-time as well as creating log-database for future analytics. With technological advancements and widespread outreach of the Internet, several industries are making use of single sign-on for various purposes and consequently, the demand in the global sign-on market is estimates to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

This report on global single sign-on market is a comprehensive analysis of the all the factors that are anticipated to influence the demand in the near future, and based on that, it estimates the future scenario until 2025. One of the features of the report is the section on company profiles wherein several prominent players have been analyzed for their market share, technological capabilities, competitors, regional presence, and recent strategic developments such as partnerships & collaborations and mergers & acquisitions. The global market for single sign-on can be segmented on the basis of type into enterprise SSO, federated and web-based, and windows integrated SSO, on the basis of deployment mode into cloud and on-premises, and on the basis of end-use industries into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG), public sector and utilities, education, communications media and services, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regional single sign-on markets of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=863

Global Single Sign-on Market: Drivers and Restraints

The ability of SSO to manage multiple applications at the same time, from different or same domains, which eventually is helping several organizations to increase their productivity, is the primary driver for this market. In the IT department, single sign-on handles the management of security policies and eliminates repeatability. With SSO integrated authentication devices such as biometric and smart cards, the cost of IT administration and support has decreased considerably, and thereby is experiencing extended demand.

The type segment of enterprise single sign-on currently has the maximum demand, which can be attributed to high security-levels offered within the organization for both external and internal applications. The end-use industry segment of education, communications media and services leads the demand in the market, owing to the trend of digital education and the surge of social media.

Global Single Sign-on Market: Regional Outlook

North America contributes most of the demand for single sign-on due to escalating implementation of single sign-on solutions across various industries the in developed countries of the U.S. and Canada. The region of Asia Pacific too is projected for a healthy growth rate, with most of the demand coming from the emerging economies of India, China, Australia, and Japan.

Companies mentioned in the research report

IBM Corporation, Dell Software, NetIQ Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, OneLogin, Inc., Ping Identity Corporation, and OKTA Inc. are some of the prominent players in the global single sign-on market. IBM leads in the field of security, governance, and compliance solutions and maintains its stronghold over the market via strategic partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches. In the recent times, IBM has acquired CrossIdeas and Lighthouse Security Group in order to increase their client base. On the other hand, CA Technologies has a significant position in the market with its CA Identity Suite and cloud IDaaS solution.