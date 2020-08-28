Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 33.09% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Software-defined perimeter (SDP) is also known as black cloud. It was developed to stop the attacks on the application infrastructure which increased at the time of adoption of cloud technology. It hides the critical IT assets within black cloud and cannot be accessed by the outsiders. With the help of this various enterprise can secure their network from the vulnerable attacks. The SDP systems works on various risk criteria, malware outbreaks and threat intelligence.

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-software-defined-perimeter-sdp-market

Prominent Market Players: Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Cisco Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Verizon, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., CERTES NETWORKS INC., RSA Security LLC, Cloud Security Alliance, Dell Inc.,

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2016, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has launched SandBlast Agent with Zero Phishing technology which offers real time protection to the web browsers. It can help the users in protecting them from malware attacks. With this launch the users can access the browser without any fear of cyber-attack which would further increase the retention rate of users for the company.

In August 2019, Symantec Corporation, acquired Blue Coat Inc. The transaction will enable the company to protect large customers and individual users from the cybercriminals and inside threats. It has enhanced the advance network and cloud security solutions capabilities of the company.

Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market: Segment Analysis

Global Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market By Enforcement Point (Controller, Gateway, End Point), Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End User (Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

