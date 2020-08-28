Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Industry Share and Total Revenue Growth Rate Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global solid oxide fuel cell market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Stationary, Transport, Portable), By End-User (Commercial, Data Centers, Military & Defense, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other solid oxide fuel cell market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

A solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) is a device that operates at a high temperature and produces electrical energy using the electrochemical process. Additionally, these devices can harness high operating efficiency with fuel flexibility and substantial tolerance to foreign impurities.

“Proactive Government Policies to Enhance Market Potential”

Rising government investments in promoting the adoption of advanced clean energy systems are anticipated to be one of the leading solid oxide fuel cell market trends. For example, the US Department of Energy reported that in 2019, USD 30 million were allotted to fund the fuel cell R&D sub-program in order to lower the costs of producing energy-efficient devices. Furthermore, governments across the globe are taking proactive steps to reduce their carbon footprint. This has prompted many private organizations to undertake solid measures to decrease their dependence on hydrocarbons and fossil fuels. Lastly, government intervention through tax exemptions and subsidies have reduced the overall manufacturing costs of such technologies, which augurs well for the SOFC market.

Regional Analysis for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

