Speech and Voice Recognition Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Revenue Forecast Till 2027

The global speech and voice recognition market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Speech and Voice Recognition Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Technology (Voice Recognition, Speech Recognition), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By End-User (Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications, Automotive, BFSI, Government, Legal, Retail, Travel and Hospitality and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other speech and voice recognition market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Key Players Mentioned:

Google

Baidu

Facebook

Amazon

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems

Apple Inc

IBM

Microsoft

Brianasoft

Voicebox Technologies Corporation

Fulcrum Biometrics

Neurotechnology

M2SYS Technology

Sensory Inc.

VoiceBase

Auraya

VoiceTrust

Nuance Communications

Raytheon Company

“Voice Controlled Devices to find Application in Various Sectors”

Various factors are responsible for the growth of the global speech and voice recognition market. Speech and voice recognition helps to recognize phrases or words and converts them to a machine-readable format. Users can control devices with the help of speech and voice as the audio and text received by such devices automatically gets converted into a machine-friendly format, making it easier for humans to operate devices without having to indulge time and effort by operating other devices such as a mouse, keyboard, and others. This is a major factor promoting the growth of the global speech and voice recognition market and anticipated to continue doing the same during the forecast period.

Voice-controlled systems are increasingly used in smart cars, smart speakers, and other applications. Voice-controlled and speech-recognition systems are applicable in several industries such as the smartphone industry, assistance applications, embedded devices, dictation appliances, and others. As per the Adobe Analytics Survey, voice recognition used on smart speakers and smartphones today, are mostly used for searching music, fun questions followed by online search, maps and directions, weather forecasts, news, and others. This indicates a remarkable speech and voice recognition market growth in the forecast duration.

However, the market may face rough waters in terms of lack of speech or voice accuracy and impaired speech. Such problems may not help the devices recognize command over voice or speech, and this may cause hindrance to the speech and voice recognition market revenue in the forecast duration.

Nevertheless, voice and speech recognition can be installed in other electronic devices such as mixers, and grinders, thermostats, refrigerators, and others in the future and this is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global market in the long run.

Regional Analysis for Speech and Voice Recognition Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Speech and Voice Recognition Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Speech and Voice Recognition Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

