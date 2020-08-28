Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics is a kind of nonwoven fabric which is made by spunbond technology. Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics are made in one continuous process. Fibers are spun and then directly dispersed into a web by deflectors or can be directed with air streams.

Mitsui Chemicals

Asahi Kasei

Unitika

Toray

Toyobo

PP

PET

Hygiene

Medical

Package

Other

The leading manufactures mainly are Mitsui Chemicals, Asahi Kasei, Unitika, Toray, Toyobo and JNC. Mitsui Chemicals is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of Japan market exceeds 33% in 2017. The next is Asahi Kasei and Unitika.

The worldwide market for Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 9460 million USD in 2024, from 7780 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.