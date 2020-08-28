Standoff IED, Person-Borne And Vehicle-Borne Explosives Weapon Detection Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2018-2020

standoff PBIED, VBIED and weapon detection technologies is to determine at a safe distance if a human subject or a vehicle is carrying explosives or weapons.

In recent encounters in Iraq and Afghanistan, wherever the U.S. (and their allies) had overwhelming combat power, their adversaries (the Taliban and Iraqi insurgents) resorted to a simple combat tactic: the use of suicide bombers, vehicle-borne explosives and roadside IEDs. Lessons learned from these two wars drove and continue to drive the Pentagon to reverse this asymmetric warfare, to develop, procure and proliferate new techno-tactical ways and means using standoff explosives detection technologies throughout the U.S. military.

The purpose of standoff PBIED, VBIED and weapon detection technologies is to determine at a safe distance if a human subject or a vehicle is carrying explosives or weapons. Concealed explosives detection is perceived as one of the greatest challenges facing the counter-terror and military communities. The threat posed by suicide bombers is the key to the emergence of transformational counter-terror technologies and tactics. The maturity and deployment of advanced standoff detection technologies, capable of detecting suicide and other terrorists at a safe distance, will change the landscape of homeland security and asymmetric warfare.

The Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection: Technologies & North America Market – 2015-2020 report has been explicitly customized decision- makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

The report examines each dollar spent in the market via 2 orthogonal money trails:

1. By 6 Technology Markets:

Walk-By Explosives & Weapon Sensing Systems

Pass-through Threat Detection Corridors

Standoff PBIED Detection

Standoff VBIED Detection

Standoff IED Detection

Other Technologies

2. By 4 Revenue Sources:

Government Funded R&D

Government Funded Testing & Evaluation

New Systems Sales

Aftersale Revenues

This Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection: Technologies & North America Market – 2015-2020 report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for decision-makers to enable them to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 215-page report include:

What will the U.S. & Canada market size be in 2015-2020?

What are the main Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection technology trends?

Where and what are the U.S. & Canada market opportunities?

What are the U.S. & Canada market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key vendors?

What are the business and technological challenges?

The Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection: Technologies & North America Market – 2015-2020 report presents in 215 pages, 20 tables and 97 figures, analysis of current and pipeline technologies and 18 leading vendors. This report, granulated into 10 submarkets, provides for each submarket 2013-2014 data and analyses, and projects the 2015-2020 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors)

The report presents:

Current and pipeline technologies:

Standoff Walk-by & Pass-through Threat Detection Corridors:

Walk-through Corridors – Active Electromagnetic Weapons Detection, Passive Electro Magnetic Signature Corridor, Standoff Passive MMWave Doorways, Focal Plane Array Passive MMWave, Walk-through Corridors – Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) Spectroscopy Systems, Covert Walk-through Biometric Identification Corridors, Fused Standoff PBIED Detection &Video-based Biometrics, Walk-by Active Centimeter Range (Ku band) Microwave System

Open Space Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection:

Bi-Modal Standoff Open Space IED, PBIED, VBIED – Explosives & Weapon Detection Systems

Standoff Vehicle-Borne Explosives Detection:

Standoff Raman Spectroscopy Based VBIED Detection

UGV Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection:

UGV detection Expectation Management systems, UGV Management software, UGV Mobility technology, Pipeline UGV IED, PBIED & VBIED Detection technologies, Cobham Antenna Technology, IAI CIMS Systems, Standoff MMWave IED Detection robots.

Multi-Modal Fused Standoff IED, Person-Borne & Vehicle-Borne Explosives & Weapon Detection:

The CounterBomber Technology Standoff Active MMWave, Standoff Passive MMWave Imaging, Standoff MMWave PBIED Gait signatures Detection technologies, Infra-red Standoff Detection, Standoff Terahertz, Laser-Based Explosives Detection technologies, Standoff Raman Spectroscopy, Standoff Non-linear Wave Mixing Detection Technology, Standoff Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Explosives Detection, Triple Modality Standoff Detection Technology, Differential Phase-Contrast X-ray Imaging, The University of Puerto Rico Advanced standoff Detection Techniques, Rydberg Spectroscopy/Microwave Scattering Based Detection

Key Vendors: Alakai Defense Systems, APSTEC Systems, BAE Systems, Boeing, ChemImage Sensor Systems (CISS), Cobham plc, Flir, Fluidmesh Networks, Genia Photonics, GE Security, Honeywell, IAI, Implant Sciences Corporation, Raytheon, SAGO Systems, TeraView, ThruVision Systems, Rafael.

For readers who wish to acquire more information, the report includes 8 in-depth appendices:

R&D Programs and Projects

The Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIEDDO)

Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIED)

Guided Aerial IEDs

2014 IED, PBIED & VBIED Attacks

Suicide Terrorism

The U.S. PBIED, VBIED & IED Detection Eco-System

Short Term Global Geopolitical Outlook

In a global economy, a significant change in the industry makes it essential for professionals to keep themselves updated with the recent market situations. Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 100,000 research reports provided by more than 25 market research publishers across different industries.

