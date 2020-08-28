Steel Fiber for Concrete Market 2020: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2026 | Bekaert, Spajic, ABC Polymer Industries

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Steel Fiber for Concrete market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel Fiber for Concrete market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel Fiber for Concrete report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel Fiber for Concrete report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel Fiber for Concrete market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel Fiber for Concrete market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel Fiber for Concrete market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel Fiber for Concrete market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel Fiber for Concrete market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Market Research Report: Bekaert, Spajic, ABC Polymer Industries, Fibercon International, Harex, Nycon Corporation, Sika, GUVEN METAL, Maccaferri, HIC, Jinzhou Guang Ya, Hunan Sunshine, Coschon, Chongqing Fu Xiang Metal, Yutian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing, Shanghai Harex Steel Fiber Technology

Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Steel Fibre

Alloyed Steel Fibre

Stainless Steel Fibre



Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Market Segmentation by Application: Roads and Bridges

Constructions

Pipes and Tunnels

Others



The Steel Fiber for Concrete Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel Fiber for Concrete market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel Fiber for Concrete market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Steel Fiber for Concrete market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel Fiber for Concrete industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Steel Fiber for Concrete market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Steel Fiber for Concrete market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel Fiber for Concrete market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Steel Fiber for Concrete Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Carbon Steel Fibre

1.3.3 Alloyed Steel Fibre

1.3.4 Stainless Steel Fibre

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Roads and Bridges

1.4.3 Constructions

1.4.4 Pipes and Tunnels

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Steel Fiber for Concrete Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Steel Fiber for Concrete Industry Trends

2.4.1 Steel Fiber for Concrete Market Trends

2.4.2 Steel Fiber for Concrete Market Drivers

2.4.3 Steel Fiber for Concrete Market Challenges

2.4.4 Steel Fiber for Concrete Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Steel Fiber for Concrete Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Steel Fiber for Concrete Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Steel Fiber for Concrete by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Steel Fiber for Concrete as of 2019)

3.4 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Steel Fiber for Concrete Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Steel Fiber for Concrete Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Steel Fiber for Concrete Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Steel Fiber for Concrete Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Steel Fiber for Concrete Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Steel Fiber for Concrete Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Steel Fiber for Concrete Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Steel Fiber for Concrete Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bekaert

11.1.1 Bekaert Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bekaert Business Overview

11.1.3 Bekaert Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Bekaert Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.1.5 Bekaert SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Bekaert Recent Developments

11.2 Spajic

11.2.1 Spajic Corporation Information

11.2.2 Spajic Business Overview

11.2.3 Spajic Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Spajic Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.2.5 Spajic SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Spajic Recent Developments

11.3 ABC Polymer Industries

11.3.1 ABC Polymer Industries Corporation Information

11.3.2 ABC Polymer Industries Business Overview

11.3.3 ABC Polymer Industries Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 ABC Polymer Industries Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.3.5 ABC Polymer Industries SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 ABC Polymer Industries Recent Developments

11.4 Fibercon International

11.4.1 Fibercon International Corporation Information

11.4.2 Fibercon International Business Overview

11.4.3 Fibercon International Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Fibercon International Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.4.5 Fibercon International SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Fibercon International Recent Developments

11.5 Harex

11.5.1 Harex Corporation Information

11.5.2 Harex Business Overview

11.5.3 Harex Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Harex Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.5.5 Harex SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Harex Recent Developments

11.6 Nycon Corporation

11.6.1 Nycon Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nycon Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 Nycon Corporation Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Nycon Corporation Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.6.5 Nycon Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Nycon Corporation Recent Developments

11.7 Sika

11.7.1 Sika Corporation Information

11.7.2 Sika Business Overview

11.7.3 Sika Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Sika Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.7.5 Sika SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Sika Recent Developments

11.8 GUVEN METAL

11.8.1 GUVEN METAL Corporation Information

11.8.2 GUVEN METAL Business Overview

11.8.3 GUVEN METAL Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 GUVEN METAL Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.8.5 GUVEN METAL SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 GUVEN METAL Recent Developments

11.9 Maccaferri

11.9.1 Maccaferri Corporation Information

11.9.2 Maccaferri Business Overview

11.9.3 Maccaferri Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Maccaferri Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.9.5 Maccaferri SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Maccaferri Recent Developments

11.10 HIC

11.10.1 HIC Corporation Information

11.10.2 HIC Business Overview

11.10.3 HIC Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 HIC Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.10.5 HIC SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 HIC Recent Developments

11.11 Jinzhou Guang Ya

11.11.1 Jinzhou Guang Ya Corporation Information

11.11.2 Jinzhou Guang Ya Business Overview

11.11.3 Jinzhou Guang Ya Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Jinzhou Guang Ya Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.11.5 Jinzhou Guang Ya SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Jinzhou Guang Ya Recent Developments

11.12 Hunan Sunshine

11.12.1 Hunan Sunshine Corporation Information

11.12.2 Hunan Sunshine Business Overview

11.12.3 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Hunan Sunshine Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.12.5 Hunan Sunshine SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Hunan Sunshine Recent Developments

11.13 Coschon

11.13.1 Coschon Corporation Information

11.13.2 Coschon Business Overview

11.13.3 Coschon Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Coschon Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.13.5 Coschon SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Coschon Recent Developments

11.14 Chongqing Fu Xiang Metal

11.14.1 Chongqing Fu Xiang Metal Corporation Information

11.14.2 Chongqing Fu Xiang Metal Business Overview

11.14.3 Chongqing Fu Xiang Metal Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Chongqing Fu Xiang Metal Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.14.5 Chongqing Fu Xiang Metal SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Chongqing Fu Xiang Metal Recent Developments

11.15 Yutian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing

11.15.1 Yutian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Corporation Information

11.15.2 Yutian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Business Overview

11.15.3 Yutian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Yutian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.15.5 Yutian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Yutian Zhitai Steel Fiber Manufacturing Recent Developments

11.16 Shanghai Harex Steel Fiber Technology

11.16.1 Shanghai Harex Steel Fiber Technology Corporation Information

11.16.2 Shanghai Harex Steel Fiber Technology Business Overview

11.16.3 Shanghai Harex Steel Fiber Technology Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Shanghai Harex Steel Fiber Technology Steel Fiber for Concrete Products and Services

11.16.5 Shanghai Harex Steel Fiber Technology SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 Shanghai Harex Steel Fiber Technology Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Steel Fiber for Concrete Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales Channels

12.2.2 Steel Fiber for Concrete Distributors

12.3 Steel Fiber for Concrete Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Steel Fiber for Concrete Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Steel Fiber for Concrete Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Steel Fiber for Concrete Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Steel Fiber for Concrete Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Fiber for Concrete Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Fiber for Concrete Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Steel Fiber for Concrete Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

