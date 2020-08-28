Telescopic Handlers Market Analysis and Demand with Future Forecast to 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global telescopic handlers market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Telescopic Handlers Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Types (Compact Telescopic Handlers, High lift Telescopic Handlers, High load Telescopic Handlers), By Technology (Hybrid, Electric, Combustion), By Lift Height (Less than 5 meters, 5-15 meters, More than 15 meters), By Lift Capacity (Less than 3 tons, 3-10 tons, More than 10 tons), By End-User Industry (Construction, Forestry, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other telescopic handlers market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Key Players Mentioned:

JC Bamford Excavator Ltd.

Caterpillar

Doosan Bobcat

CNH Industrial America LLC

Manitou BF

Terex Corporation

Wacker Neuson SE

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Skyjack

HAULOTTE GROUP

JLG Industries

Komatsu Ltd.

AB Volvo

Several companies are upgrading their telescopic handlers to increase market share. For instance, Manitou upgraded its existing telehandler called MT 1135into a hybrid telehandler. The company is working with Deutz to produce hybrid telehandler MT 1335. Also, the company will continue to maintain its long-standing relationship with Road America. Manitou has been delivering construction equipment to Road America since 1989. The demand for aerial platform equipment is increasing, which drives the market. Considering this, the telescopic handlers market potential is likely to grow in the years to come.

“Rising Preference Towards Electric Telehandlers to Reduce Operational and Labor Costs”

“The rapidly growing infrastructure sector augments the demand for innovative and advanced construction equipment, which increases the telescopic handlers market share,” states a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. Integration of telematics in telehandlers and increasing adoption of hybrid telescopic handlers are positively impacting the growth of the market. Stringent environmental policies are compelling companies to manufacture electric telehandlers enabled with electric engine technology. A program called National Clean Air Program or NCAP was launched in 2019 in India. The program gives a clear understanding of how to control and reduce air pollution levels.

Electric telehandlers help to reduce carbon dioxide emissions across construction sites, which leads to a green and sustainable working environment. In order to follow the government guidelines, consumers are focusing on electric or green telehandlers. Governments around the world are encouraging consumers to use renewable sources of energy with an aim to introduce eco-friendly and efficient engines for telehandlers. All the above factors are expected to expand the telescopic handlers market size in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis for Telescopic Handlers Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Telescopic Handlers Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Telescopic Handlers Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Telescopic Handlers Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

