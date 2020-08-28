Temperature Monitoring System Market by Size, Share, Growth and Trends Forecast to 2027

The global temperature monitoring system market size is projected to reach USD 3.00 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Surging number of COVID-19 cases worldwide will spike the adoption of temperature monitoring devices, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Temperature Monitoring System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices & Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices), By Type (Contact & Non-Contact) By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Home Care Settings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

List of Companies Profiled in this Market Report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Masimo (S.)

Omron Healthcare (Japan)

Geratherm (Germany)

Braun Healthcare (Germany)

A&D Company Ltd. (Japan)

Toshiba Inc. (Japan)

3M (U.S.)

Exergen Corporation (U.S.)

Other Players

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of August 3, 2020, global coronavirus cases stood at 17,918,582, with the reported deaths at 686,703. The COVID-19 infection has been found to spread not only through contact and fomites but recent studies have also shown that it can be transmitted through air. As a result, doctors, physicians, and other healthcare workers are avoiding being in close proximity to patients. This has created a huge demand for remote, sensor-based thermometers that can check and monitor temperatures from a distance, thus preventing spread of the infection among frontline workers. Moreover, security officials at public places are also equipped with these devices to prevent the entry of any infected persons in such spaces.

The report states that the global market value stood at USD 1.14 billion in 2019 and shares the following information:

Exhaustive examination of all the factors driving and restraining the market;

In-depth analysis of the various market segments;

Detailed study of the regional developments shaping the market; and

Tangible research into the competitive landscape of the market.

Market Restraint

Fears of Mercury Poisoning May Inhibit Product Adoption

A major hurdle stalling the temperature monitoring system market growth is the health risks associated with mercury poisoning. Conventional thermometers are filled with mercury because it is the only metal that remains liquid at room temperature and expands at the slightest change in temperature. Thus, mercury-based thermometers can immediately show elevated body temperature. However, despite its effectiveness, breaking of these devices and the resultant mercury spillage is a very real threat that raises understandable concerns among patients. The WHO states that exposure to mercury can have toxic consequences for the digestive, nervous, and immune systems, lungs, eyes, kidneys, and skin. The dangers are even more pronounced in young infants and particularly detrimental for pregnant women. As a result, digital temperature monitoring systems are being widely adopted by health professionals and even by households around the world to prevent exposure to mercury.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment Market Worth USD 11.36 Billion at 6.2% CAGR; Need for High Quality Images to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

