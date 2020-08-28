Tissue Paper Market Value Will Exhibit a Nominal Uptick in 2020 as Corona Virus Outbreak Prevails as a Global Pandemic, Says TMR in a Revised Report

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the tissue paper market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global tissue paper market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.

Global Tissue Paper Market: Overview

Tissue paper products are playing an important role in providing hygienic, comfortable, and safe lifestyles. Based on product application, attributes such as strength, weight, softness, and absorbency are defined. Tissue paper products serve both, hygiene and sanitation purposes, and are used at homes or in public places (away from home). On the basis of application, tissue papers are manufactured from virgin pulp, recycled pulp, or both. Certain qualities of tissue paper such as softness, moisture absorption, and strength are defined as per the usage. As tissue papers helps reduce bacterial impact and safeguard human life, the demand for tissue paper is increasing exponentially across the world.

North America to Maintain a Leading Position in the Global Tissue Paper Market

Prior to 2014, the North America tissue paper market failed to grow as per its potential, due to various factors such as the negative impact of retail industries and slowdown in the population growth rate. However, in 2018, the tissue paper market of North America has flourished, owing to an increase in production capacities, raw material prices, and use of advanced technologies. Value added innovation becomes a key of success to drive market growth. For instance,

, a U.K.-based company, Better All Around, launched Ora paper towel in the U.S. market. The unique format and key attributes of this towel resulted in easy market penetration. In 2017, America’s First Quality Tissue enhanced production capacity by introducing the PrimeLineTAD tissue line. The tissue machine has an annual capacity of 70,000 tonnes, and offers tissue paper under the brand name of PlentyTM.

Tissue consumption in North America has increased mainly due to strong commercial business activities and increase in tissue trading, which propels the growth of the market. The demand for lightweight tissue paper and small-sized sheets has reduced in recent years. Progress in the commercial sector contributes to the major growth of AfH toweling products, which are heavy in weight as compared to the traditional ones.

Inclusion of Advanced Manufacturing Processes to Gain Traction

eTAD and QRT are machines developed recently, and aimed at fulfilling the demand gaps of tissue paper in the market across the world. Key players are investing more on innovation and advanced manufacturing processes for enhancing the tissue paper quality in terms of smoothness, absorptivity, and less energy consumption. eTAD and QRT processes involve the production of structured tissue with varying speed after the wet pressing process. Through the Air Dried (TAD) process gives silky & soft, high quality, and good absorption attributes to the tissue paper, it consumes more energy during manufacturing. NTT technology introduced by Valmet produced structured tissue paper sheets that require less energy. This machine is widely accepted in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Global Market Gaining Momentum Due to Growth of Tourism Sector

The tourism sector is providing multiple opportunities for the global tissue paper market. The habit of carrying pocket-sized tissue papers or wet wipes or facial tissues in a handbag or travel kit has become a hygiene maintenance practice for consumers. This helps increase the preference of away-from-home tissue paper. Tissue papers are cost-effective and restricted to single use, and hence, reduce unexpected occurrences of allergies during traveling. Anti-bacterial gel in facial tissues provides a hygienic approach for sweat wipes. The consumption of bath and toilet tissue paper is also gaining traction due to the increasing number of hotels and tourists.

Increasing Affluence of Urban Population to Bolster Demand for Tissue Paper

Increasing urban population and growing concerns among consumers regarding hygiene in order to prevent spreading of harmful diseases are propelling the growth of the tissue paper market, globally. Manufactures and converters identified an increase in the consumption of tissue paper.

Upgrading production capacities and targeting untapped markets are opportunities for market penetration. It has been observed that, the growing and aging population are responsible for driving the growth of the global market. Along with this, changing lifestyles in middle and upper class families contributes to an increase in the consumption of tissue paper. The urban middle class families of China are spending more on living quality life. Increasing health awareness among people is also surging the demand for tissue paper. The growing and geriatric population results in significant demand for hygiene and healthcare products.

Usage of Facial and Bath & Toilet Tissues to Create New Market Opportunities

In the global tissue paper market, the demand for bath and toilet tissue paper is rapidly increasing. However, the market share of bath and toilet tissue paper varies from region to region. It has been witnessed that, in China, the demand for facial tissues and bath tissues, especially in urban conglomerates, is high as compared to kitchen towels, whereas, in North America and Western Europe, consumer preference for kitchen towels is more.

Tissue Paper Market: Competition Landscape

Key players profiled in the tissue paper market are Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Asia Pulp & Paper Group PT, SOFIDEL Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmbH, Cascades USA Inc., Metsä Group, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Company, Procter & Gamble, Napco National, Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co., Indevco Paper Making, Queenex Tissues Factory, Clearwater Paper Corp, Oji Holdings Corporation, Pudumjee Paper Product Ltd, and Kruger Products. In order to expand business activities as per the increasing demand for tissue papers, many developments are carried out by the above-mentioned key players. For instance,

On 29 March 2019, WEPA Group acquired Arjowiggins Greenfield’s plant in France, which helps increase the production capacity of WEPA Group by approximately 130,000 tones. The company also acquired the Northwood & WEPA Joint Venture in the U.K., and Van Houtum Group Holding B.V. in the Netherlands. This shows that the company is following an acquisition strategy for gaining a strong position in the global tissue paper market.

Stringent Government Regulations Restraining Market Growth

The global tissue and hygiene market faces many challenges. The governments of several countries have imposed stringent regulations pertaining to the proper disposal of wipes, which has created multiple challenges in the tissue paper market. Also, the tissue paper markets in the developed economies of North America and Europe are mature, thereby, stagnating further growth in these regional markets.

Global Tissue Paper Market: Segmentation

Tissue Paper Market by Ply

1 – Ply

2 – Ply

3 – Ply and Above

Tissue Paper Market by Tissue Grade

Up to 20 GSM

21 GSM to 40 GSM

Above 40 GSM

Tissue Paper Market by Application

Facial Tissues

Napkins

Towels

Bath and Toilet Tissues

Wrapping Tissues

Hygiene Tissues Medical Tissues & Wipes



Tissue Paper Market by Material Source

Virgin Pulp

Recycled Pulp

Tissue Paper Market by End Use

Residential

Commercial Hotels Offices Malls and Multiplex Hospitals Schools and Colleges Airlines and Railways Others



Tissue Paper Market by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



