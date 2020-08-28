Tooling Composite Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Bulletin Line

Tooling Composite

This report focuses on “Tooling Composite Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tooling Composite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Tooling Composite:

  • The composite tools are made either from glass fiber or carbon fiber mixed with a suitable matrix (resin) such as epoxy, BMI, and others. The composite tools provide lightweight, dimensionally accurate, and affordable tooling. The increasing penetration of tooling composites in aerospace and other niche applications is the driving force of the global tooling composites market.

    Tooling Composite Market Manufactures:

  • Cytec
  • Hexcel
  • TenCate
  • Sika AG
  • Airtech International
  • Gurit
  • Teijin
  • PRF Composite Materials
  • SGL Group

    Tooling Composite Market Types:

  • Epoxy Resin
  • BMI
  • Others

    Tooling Composite Market Applications:

  • Transportation
  • Marine
  • Wind Energy
  • Aerospace
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • Global tooling composite consumption and production market, by geography is segmented into Europe, USA, Japan China and the rest of world. USA and Europe belong to the larger consumers, which together account for more than 75% of global consumption in 2015. As for main production countries, Europe accounted 39% of global tooling composite output in 2015, while USA ranked second position with about 36 % share.
  • There are mainly two types of tooling composite in the market: Epoxy Resin BMI and Other. Glass fiber type is cheap. Epoxy resin accounted 65% global market share in 2015.
  • Tooling composite has a large market around the world. The tooling composite industry will develop stably in the future, especially in the developing countries.
  • The worldwide market for Tooling Composite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 490 million USD in 2024, from 430 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Tooling Composite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Tooling Composite Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Tooling Composite market?
    • How will the global Tooling Composite market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Tooling Composite market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Tooling Composite market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Tooling Composite market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Tooling Composite product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tooling Composite, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tooling Composite in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Tooling Composite competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Tooling Composite breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Tooling Composite Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Tooling Composite Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Tooling Composite Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Tooling Composite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Tooling Composite Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Tooling Composite Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Tooling Composite Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Tooling Composite Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Tooling Composite Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

