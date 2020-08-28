Tooling Composite Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Tooling Composite Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tooling Composite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Tooling Composite:

The composite tools are made either from glass fiber or carbon fiber mixed with a suitable matrix (resin) such as epoxy, BMI, and others. The composite tools provide lightweight, dimensionally accurate, and affordable tooling. The increasing penetration of tooling composites in aerospace and other niche applications is the driving force of the global tooling composites market.

Cytec

Hexcel

TenCate

Sika AG

Airtech International

Gurit

Teijin

PRF Composite Materials

SGL Group Tooling Composite Market Types:

Epoxy Resin

BMI

Others Tooling Composite Market Applications:

Transportation

Marine

Wind Energy

Aerospace

Scope of this Report:

Global tooling composite consumption and production market, by geography is segmented into Europe, USA, Japan China and the rest of world. USA and Europe belong to the larger consumers, which together account for more than 75% of global consumption in 2015. As for main production countries, Europe accounted 39% of global tooling composite output in 2015, while USA ranked second position with about 36 % share.

There are mainly two types of tooling composite in the market: Epoxy Resin BMI and Other. Glass fiber type is cheap. Epoxy resin accounted 65% global market share in 2015.

Tooling composite has a large market around the world. The tooling composite industry will develop stably in the future, especially in the developing countries.

The worldwide market for Tooling Composite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 490 million USD in 2024, from 430 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.