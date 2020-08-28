Top Trends in Oatmeal Market Size 2020 – Global Industry Revenue and Upcoming Demand

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Oatmeal Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Conventional and Organic), By Type (Quick/Instant Oatmeal, Steel cut/Irish Oatmeal, Scottish Oatmeal, and Oat Flour), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026” the market size stood at USD 2.31 billion in 2018. The report incorporates several factors that have impacted the Oatmeal Market growth and share in recent years. Besides providing insights on the growth stimulators, it reveals a few factors that have restricted the market growth.

List of the Prominent Companies in the Oatmeal Market Include;

The Quaker Oats Company (PepsiCo, Inc.)

Kellogg’s Company

Post Holdings, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Nature’s Path Foods, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

W Jordan Cereals Ltd.

Edward Flahavan & Sons Ltd.

Federal Oats Mills Sdn. Bhd.

The report highlights a few of the leading products, significant companies, and considerable industry developments of recent times. The competitive landscape has been discussed in in-depth in the Oatmeal Market report. Forecast values for the market have been provided in the report for the period of 2019 to 2026. Moreover, the report recognizes areas that have witnessed the highest demand and applications for the product in recent years.The global oatmeal market size is expected to reach USD 3.32 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of diabetes mellitus (DM) among people will spur demand for healthy foods, which in turn will uplift the Oatmeal Market share. For instance, as per the data provided by healthy people program, diabetes affects an estimated 29.1 million people in the United States and is the 7th leading cause of death. In addition, the estimated total financial cost of DM in the United States in 2012 was $245 billion, which includes the costs of medical care, disability, and premature death. Nonetheless, the growing inclination towards healthy eating habits will subsequently aid the Oatmeal Market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Announcement of Quaker Oat Beverage to Induce Competition Among Key Players

Quaker Oats Company, an America conglomerate based in Chicago and a subsidiary of PepsiCo, unveiled Quaker Oat Beverage, a new line of heart-healthy, oat bran-based beverages. The new product line will stimulate competition among other key players to stand out in the dairy-alternative category and launch innovative oat-based food. The announcement of the product line by Quaker will consequently boost the Oatmeal Market trends owing to its fiber formulation and FDA certified heart health claim.

Furthermore, the Quaker Oat Beverage is packed with plant-based nutrient containing a high source of calcium and vitamin D, which will be a dynamic factor in fuelling demand among vegans. In addition, the global VP, nutrition group, at PepsiCo, Koen Burghouts, said in a statement, “We tested this product multiple times with consumers for taste and texture, and they are very satisfied with the smoothness and overall texture in all usage occasions.”

Regional Analysis:

Budding Health-Conscious Consumers to Propel Market in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 1.23 billion and is predicted to hold the largest market share in the forthcoming years. The growing demand for oat-based products such as oatmeal, oat-based snacks, oats snacks, rolled snacks and common oats will have a positive impact on the market in the region — the surge in health-conscious consumers and rising inclination towards healthy foods to bolster the market in North America. Furthermore, the sedentary lifestyle of people will also contribute significantly to the demand for oat-based breakfast, such as oats cookies, oats, and oatmeal. In addition, the rising awareness regarding oats nutrition and benefits will enable healthy growth of the market.

Segment Information:

High Popularity of Organic Oats as Healthy-Breakfast Cereal to Enrich Market Potential

The robust demand for conventional oats will bolster the growth of the segment and dominate the market in the foreseeable future. However, the growing popularity of organic oats as healthy-breakfast cereal will augment the market and influence the growth of the organic type.

