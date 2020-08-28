Traffic road marking coating market Analysis and Forecasts by 2026

Polaris Market Research published its latest findings in a new study on Traffic Road Marking Coating Market. The analysts expect that the market will reach USD 6,781 Million By 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2 %from 2018-2026.

The study provides in-depth analysis on different factors such as industry growth potential, market drivers, restraints and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics which are expected to affect the market. The value-chain analysis in the report helps in understanding the overall market from both supply side and demand side.

The study includes major players in the Traffic Road Marking Coating Market: Vertex Group, Geveko Markings, Dow Chemical Company, Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Ltd., Lanino Road Marking Products, Kataline Infraproducts Pvt. Ltd., Ozark Materials, LLC, Kestrel Thermoplastics Ltd., Crown Technology LLC, and WJ Products Ltd among others.

The study evaluates the overall Traffic Road Marking Coating Market by the following segments:

Traffic Road Marking Coating Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

Thermoplastic

Paint

Preformed Polymer Tape

Others

Traffic Road Marking Coating Market Size and Forecast, by Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia)

South America (Brazil, Chile)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman)

Key Takeaways of the report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a eight-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future

It provides in-depth analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

