Tunnel Boring Machine Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

Herrenknecht, Kawasaki, CREC, Robbins, Tianhe, CRCHI, Mitsubishi, Wirth, NHI, Komatsu, Xugong Kaigong, STEC, Ishikawajima – Harima, Tianye Tolian, SELI, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Terratec

According to this study, over the next five years, the Tunnel Boring Machine market will register a 1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3414.3 million by 2025, from $ 3249.5 million in 2019.

A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross-section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They may also be used for micro tunneling. In Japan and China, The machines used for soil are called shield tunneling machines, and machines used for hard rock are called tunnel boring machine. But in Europe and the USA, they are called the same name tunnel boring machine. The research we did include all of them.

In recent years, international manufacturers of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) have cooperated with Chinese enterprises and China has become the world’s largest TBM manufacturer which occupied more than 45.27% of production in total in 2015.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry is generally at a more advanced level. In Japan, Europe and the United States manufacturer of TBM still has a considerable size. The consumption volume of TBM in Europe was about 77 Units, which was followed by the US, with a production of 64 Units.

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) can be used in the process of Subway, tunnel, Water conservancy project, mine, etc. With the development of industry and technology, the potential market for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is still huge.

Soft ground TBMs

Hard Rock TBMs

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

City __Rail System

Others

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the Tunnel Boring Machine market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. Also, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Tunnel Boring Machine Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market utilizing several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

