UAN Fertilizer Market: An Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Scope of UAN Fertilizer Market: Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) is a solution of urea and ammonium nitrate in water used as a fertilizer. UAN solution is a high-performance fertilizer, equal to ammonium nitrate or urea regarding influence on agricultural crops yield increase. UAN solution is produced by mixing water solutions of urea and ammonium nitrate in determined proportions with neutralization of free ammonia and inhibition of the product derived.

☯ UAN 28

☯ UAN 30

☯ UAN 32

☯ Cereals & Grains

☯ Oilseeds & Pulses

☯ Fruits & Vegetables

☯ Others

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

