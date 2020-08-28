Video on Demand Market Latest Trend, Growth Rate And Application Scope | Fortune Business Insights

The global video on demand market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Video On Demand Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Technology (SVOD, TVOD, AVOD), Content Type (Sports, Music, TV Entertainment, Kids, Movies), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other video on demand market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Key Players Mentioned:

Amazon

Apple

Netflix

Youtube

Hulu

“Increasing Inflow of Market Players to Boost the Market”

Netflix and Amazon Prime are among the leading players in global video on demand market. Besides these, other organizations operating in the global video on demand market are Hulu LLC, Verizon Communication LLC, Apple Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson Television), YouTube, Comcast Corp, Hotstar and Canalplay.

Besides this, the video on demand market in Asia Pacific holds a lot of potential and is projected to expand at a relatively high CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of smart TV, smartphones, and others is likely to fuel the demand for video on demand services in the region, thus aiding its expansion in the Asia Pacific.

The report also classifies the global video on demand market in various segments. In terms of technology, subscription video on demand (SVOD) held the highest share in the global market in 2017. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The growth witnessed in this segment is attributable to SVOD’s distinct features such as unlimited content access, minimal or no advertisements, and others.

Regional Analysis for Video on Demand Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Video on Demand Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Video on Demand Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Video on Demand Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

