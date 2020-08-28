Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Global Industry Research And Development Till 2027

The global virtual reality in gaming and entertainment market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Device (Mobile, Console/PC, and Standalone), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other virtual reality in gaming and entertainment market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Top Key Players in Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market:

Google

Samsung Electronics

Sony

Electronic Arts (EA)

HTC

Oculus VR

Leap Motion

VirZOOM

ZEISS International

“North America Holds Maximum Share, Increasing M&As in the U.S. and Canada to Support Growth”

North America is anticipated to dominate the global Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the rising number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), especially in the U.S and Canada. Some of the giant gaming studios such as Ubisoft Entertainment, Electronic Arts (EA) Canada Inc., and Capcom Co. Ltd. strengthen their market position by adopting strategic initiatives. Furthermore, these companies acquired small-scale players such as Industrial Toys, GameFly, Respawn Entertainment among others. These initiatives have encouraged the companies to expand their product portfolio and substantially grow in terms of virtual reality content development.

The demand for virtual reality online gaming is likely to increase in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Countries such as South Korea, China, and India are expected to show considerable growth primarily owing to the rising adoption of virtual reality technology. In addition to this, VR technology is likely to become more accessible and available over the next few years. This will further generate growth opportunities for the development of 4K motion sensors and 3D audio headsets.

Regional Analysis for Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

