What is behind the Rise of the Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market?

The increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for treating such chronic diseases are propelling the Global Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market Size, finds Fortune Business Insights in their recent study. The study is titled, “Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2019 – 2025.” The market, as per study, will exhibit growth at a promising CAGR on account of rising prevalence of both cardiovascular and chronic diseases around the world.

Leading Players operating in the Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

RF MEDICAL,

AtriCure, Inc.,

ENDO-FLEX GmbH,

Bramsys Indústria e Comércio Ltda.,

Gynesonics, Inc.,

Medtronic,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Hologic Inc.,

RZ Medizintechnik,

Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH,

AngioDynamics,

Stryker,

Abbott.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Unipolar Radiofrequency Ablation Systems

Bipolar Radiofrequency Ablation Systems

By Application

Pain Management

Oncology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

