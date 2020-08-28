What’s driving the Electrophysiology Devices Market Growth? Prominent Players: Abbott, Medtronic

The global electrophysiology devices market size is projected to reach USD 10.51 billion by 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Electrophysiology Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ablation Catheters, Diagnostic Catheters, Mapping Systems, Accessories & Others), By Application (Atrial Fibrillation, Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), Ventricular Tachycardia, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & ASCs, and Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centres), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 4.60 billion in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electrophysiology-devices-market-101730

Leading Players operating in the Electrophysiology Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Stereotaxis, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc.

AngioDynamics

Biotronik, Inc

Others

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Detailed Product Mapping By Key Market Players

4.2 Prevalence of Tachycardia by Key Regions/ Key Countries, 2018

4.3 Technological Advancements in Electrophysiology Devices

4.4 Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1 Ablation Catheters

5.2.2 Diagnostic Catheters

5.2.3 Mapping System

5.2.4 Accessories

5.2.5 Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1 Atrial Fibrillation

5.3.2 Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT)

5.3.3 Ventricular Tachycardia

5.3.4 Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals & ASC’s

5.4.2 Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Electrophysiology Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1 Ablation Catheters

6.2.2 Diagnostic Catheters

6.2.3 Mapping System

6.2.4 Accessories

6.2.5 Others

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.3.1 Atrial Fibrillation

6.3.2 Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT)

6.3.3 Ventricular Tachycardia

6.3.3 Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1 Hospitals & ASC’s

6.4.2 Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1 U.S.

6.5.2 Canada

Europe Electrophysiology Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

7.2.1 Ablation Catheters

7.2.2 Diagnostic Catheters

7.2.3 Mapping System

7.2.4 Accessories

7.2.5 Others

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

7.3.1 Atrial Fibrillation

7.3.2 Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT)

7.3.3 Ventricular Tachycardia

7.3.3 Others

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

7.4.1 Hospitals & ASC’s

7.4.2 Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

7.5.1 U.K.

7.5.2 Germany

7.5.3 France

7.5.4 Spain

7.5.5 Italy

7.5.6 Scandinavia

7.5.7 Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Electrophysiology Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

8.2.1 Ablation Catheters

8.2.2 Diagnostic Catheters

8.2.3 Mapping System

8.2.4 Accessories

8.2.5 Others

8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

8.3.1 Atrial Fibrillation

8.3.2 Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT)

8.3.3 Ventricular Tachycardia

8.3.3 Others

8.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

8.4.1 Hospitals & ASC’s

8.4.2 Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

8.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

8.5.1 Japan

8.5.2 China

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Australia

8.5.5 Southeast Asia

8.5.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

Continued…

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business [email protected]

Prescription Drugs Market

Prescription Drugs Market

Prescription Drugs Market

Prescription Drugs Market

Prescription Drugs Market

Prescription Drugs Market

Prescription Drugs Market

Prescription Drugs Market

Prescription Drugs Market