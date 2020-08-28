The global hip replacement market size will increase with the advent of robot-assisted surgical procedures worldwide. Fortune Business Insights in their recent report titled, “Hip Replacement Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, and Revision & Hip Resurfacing), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, provides a comprehensive analysis of the market and their growth trajectories.

Leading Players operating in the Hip Replacement Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Exactech, Inc.

Stryker

Braun Melsungen AG

Bioimpianti

Zimmer Biomet

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Conformis

Smith & Nephew plc

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Number of Hip Replacement Procedures – For Key Countries

Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries/Regions

Reimbursement Scenario – For Key Countries/Regions

New Product Launches

Technological Advancements in Hip Replacement Market

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Global Hip Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure Total Hip Replacement Partial Hip Replacement Revision & Hip Resurfacing

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Orthopedic Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Hip Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure Total Hip Replacement Partial Hip Replacement Revision & Hip Resurfacing

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Orthopedic Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada



Europe Hip Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure Total Hip Replacement Partial Hip Replacement Revision & Hip Resurfacing

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Orthopedic Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Hip Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure Total Hip Replacement Partial Hip Replacement Revision & Hip Resurfacing

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers Orthopedic Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Continued…

