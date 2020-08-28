The global hip replacement market size will increase with the advent of robot-assisted surgical procedures worldwide. Fortune Business Insights in their recent report titled, “Hip Replacement Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, and Revision & Hip Resurfacing), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, provides a comprehensive analysis of the market and their growth trajectories.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hip-replacement-implants-market-100247
Leading Players operating in the Hip Replacement Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Exactech, Inc.
- Stryker
- Braun Melsungen AG
- Bioimpianti
- Zimmer Biomet
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)
- Conformis
- Smith & Nephew plc
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Number of Hip Replacement Procedures – For Key Countries
- Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries/Regions
- Reimbursement Scenario – For Key Countries/Regions
- New Product Launches
- Technological Advancements in Hip Replacement Market
- Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Global Hip Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure
- Total Hip Replacement
- Partial Hip Replacement
- Revision & Hip Resurfacing
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Orthopedic Clinics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America Hip Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure
- Total Hip Replacement
- Partial Hip Replacement
- Revision & Hip Resurfacing
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Orthopedic Clinics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
- S.
- Canada
- Europe Hip Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure
- Total Hip Replacement
- Partial Hip Replacement
- Revision & Hip Resurfacing
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Orthopedic Clinics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region
- K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Scandinavia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific Hip Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure
- Total Hip Replacement
- Partial Hip Replacement
- Revision & Hip Resurfacing
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Orthopedic Clinics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Continued…
More Trending Topics From Fortune Business [email protected]