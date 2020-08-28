The global “mHealth apps market size” is projected to reach USD 57.57 billion by 2026. Driven by the increasing number of novel product launches, the market will witness an impressive growth rate in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By App Type (Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management, Others), By Application (Monitoring Services, Fitness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services, Others), By Operating System (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 11.17 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.
Key Players Operating in The mHealth Apps Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Fitbit, Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Jawbone Health Hub, Inc.
- Omada Health, Inc.
- Livongo Health
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Omron Healthcare, Inc.
- Abbott
- Others
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Statistics on Smartphone Penetration Rate for Key Countries
- Data Pertaining to Healthcare Expenditure for Key Countries
- New Product Launches
- Overview on Technological Advancements Pertaining to mHealth Apps
- Key Merger and Acquisition Strategies by Top Players
- Industry Background of mHealth
- Global mHealth Apps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By App Type
- Disease and Treatment management
- Healthcare Providers/Insurance
- Medication Reminders
- Women Health and Pregnancy
- Disease Specific
- Wellness management
- Fitness
- Lifestyle and stress
- Diet and Nutrition
- Others
- Disease and Treatment management
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Monitoring Services
- Fitness Solutions
- Diagnostic Services
- Treatment Services
- Other
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Operating System Type
- Google Play Store
- Apple App Store
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America mHealth Apps Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By App Type
- Market Analysis – By Application
- Monitoring Services
- Fitness Solutions
- Diagnostic Services
- Treatment Services
- Other
- Market Analysis – By Operating System Type
- Google Play Store
- Apple App Store
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Country
- S.
- Canada
Continued…
