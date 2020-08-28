Wireless Power Transmission Market High Capita Expenditure And High Growth Rate Till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights

The global wireless power transmission market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Wireless Power Transmission Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Inductive, Magnetic Resonance, Conductive, RF,Infrared), By Range (Near Field, Far Field), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Defence, Others), And Geography Forecast Till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other wireless power transmission market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Moreover, the batteries of wireless chargers don’t get overcharged as the chargers have the feature of sensing the amount of power each electronic device requires. This is anticipated to propel the global market.

List of Key players operating in the global wireless power transmission cables market:

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

WiTricity

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Qualcomm

Leggett & Platt

Velmenni

Ossia

Convenient Power HK

Texas Instruments

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Voltserver

Sigfox

Energous Corporation

Plugless Power

“Samsung, Hyundai, and Other Key Players Launch Innovative Products to Increase Sales and Strengthen Their Positions in the Market”

Samsung unveiled its new smartphones called S10 and S10plus, in March 2019. A major feature of both these smartphones is reverse wireless charging. Samsung has named the feature Wireless PowerShare. It allows a person to use the back of the phone to Qi charge another phone. The reverse wireless charging was previously placed on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. However, this model was available only in a few territories, excluding the U.S.A. This aided in the sales of Samsung S10 and S10pro worldwide.

Rohm, an electronic parts manufacturer, based in Japan, announced the development of an automotive wireless charging solution in February 2019. The solution includes an integrated near-field communication system. Such type of communication offers user authentication to allow engines to start, lock and unlock doors, and to share Wi-Fi and Bluetooth communication with infotainment systems. This solution has combined Rohm’s automotive-grade (AEC-Q100Qualified) IC with 8-bit microcontroller (STM8A series) and STMicroelectronics NFC Reader IC(ST25R3914). Hyundai revealed Creta, the ix25 model, earlier in July 2014. This car falls under the SUV segment and unlike its competitor Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, it provides a wireless charging option. The sales of Creta has so far been good.

Regional Analysis for Wireless Power Transmission Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Wireless Power Transmission Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Wireless Power Transmission Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

